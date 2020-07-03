Back Global Drummer

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Mostly newcomers in this opening event. A keen eye will have to be kept on the betting.

Trainer Gavin Smith has two runners that have racing experience. Both (2) DEHAB and (6) JUST SO EASY are capable of showing improvement and must be given some respect.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

A weak field. It would not be much of a surprise were (1) HOT TIN ROOF proveto be a bit better than her rivals. She may have just needed her last run when fifth at Greyville. But even that form is good enough to win a maiden at this centre.

(7) OFF PAT was not disgraced when third on the Polytrack on debut, but will need to show that form trying the turf this time. She is the biggest threat to Hot Tin Roof.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

Mostly moderate, battling maidens.

(1) AMAZING TUNE has run two good races since joining trainer Grant Paddock. With improvement, this could well be his best chance of getting out of the Maiden ranks.

(2) MOUNT EVEREST ran on well over further trip last time out but can sprint. He will be a danger.

(4) ANDREA has a place chance.

(9) TIME STANDS STILL makes his debut and could well be the right one.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) CASUAL WEAR is back on the turf. An improved run could be on the cards.

(11) ESCAPE TO VEGAS returns from a break but does have a winning chance when fresh.

(2) WILD MOVE is unreliable but is also not out of it.

(3) VARSITY BOURBON is unbeaten in both starts over this track and distance, so deserves the utmost respect.

(4) BUSHY PARK needed her last run and could improve.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) FOREIGN SOURCE returns from a break but is the one to beat.

(3) HOOVES OF TROY is consistent and should be right at the finish.

Trainer Alan Greeff also sends out (4) KIMBERLEY STAR, (5) VIKING MOON and (6) VERBARIUM as good back-ups to Foreign Source.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER is unbeaten in both starts at this course. His blemish in between those victories was at Kenilworth, so he should be the one to beat.

Stablemates (2) BRAZIL NUT, an easy debut winner, and the consistent (3) FIREVIEW clearly have some ability and must be considered.

(4) TARANTINO is improving, so clearly deserves a lot of respect

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(7) AMERICAN PRINCESS does look the one they all have to beat. She was an impressive last-start winner. She should have no problem with the distance.

Western Cape-based runners always have to be respected when raiding Fairview and (3) AUGUST LEAVES, who is seeking a hat-trick, is the biggest threat.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

The Yvette Bremner-trained (1) NATIONAL PARK is a smashing horse who has won six of his 13 starts but is returning from a break of more than a year.

Stable companion (2) LEGAL EAGLE clearly needed his local debut on the Polytrack, but could bounce back to winning form over a distance that clearly suits him.

(3) EARTH HOUR is doing well at this centre and can finish in the money again.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

Clearly the toughest race to find a winner in this final race, with a wide spread of runners having their say.

(4) SUNDAY FALLS ran well enough last time out to have a winning chance.

(1) MIO GRANDE gives weight away to all his rivals but can pop up and score if in themood.

(6) MALDIVES, (7) BENGAL CRIMSON, (12) HUMOUR ME and (13) STREETFIGHTING MAN are not out of it.