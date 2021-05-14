Back Puerto Manzano

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) MARIGOLD HOTEL is back over a preferred distance and should go close.

She beat subsequent winner (1) FREEDOM OF CHOICE by four lengths and should confirm at the same weights.

(6) QUEST FROM AFAR was backed in both starts but is trying further now. With 3kg less to shoulder, she should make her presence felt.

(3) BUTTERCUP, (4) CINDERELLA STORY and (7) SPLASH OF GREEN are looking for the minor money.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(7) RAIN IN HOLLAND, the only filly in the race, duly won second-up after a good debut. She ran about and had to work for victory. The run should give her more.

(4) IRON WILL showed inexperience but ran on smartly in debut. He should run well.

Stable companions (1) DALEEL and (8) SAFE PASSAGE are sure to improve with experience gained.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) I DREAM OF GENIE played up at the start and never travelled well last time. She should get back on track.

(8) VOLTRON enjoyed the turn last time and should challenge.

(3) SMELTING is capable of getting into the money with improvement from her last run.

(2) LADY OF THE FLAME could get into the frame if she puts her best foot forward.

(4) EXPRESS BAYOU, (7) SAVAGE LOVE and debutante (5) CHUTZPAH are looking for Quartet money.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(8) CARTEL BOSS needs only to produce his debut run to score.

If first-timers (7) PRIDE OF PARIS and (9) LITIGATION have any ability, they should chase him home. Watch the betting.

(1) TRUST THE FIRE was hampered by a slipped saddle last time and could take home a cheque.

Stablemates (2) HEART OF HARLEM and (3) WATCH YOUR MOUTH could sneak in to fill the quartet placings.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

In his debut seven months ago, (7) STAY THE COURSE finished just behind (1) CURFEW but has been out of action since. If ready, he could turn the tables.

(2) BELIEVEINTHEFUTURE comes off a break but has shown ability and could win fresh.

(6) GLOBAL PLAYER was backed last time when beaten late. He should be at peak fitness.

(3) VALENCIA and (4) SOLDIERS SONG (claims 4kg) can get into the money.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) PUERTO MANZANO, the mount of Gavin Lerena, is in top form and maturing all the time. He could better his impressive stats with another victory.

(10) LILY BLUE will be carrying probably her lowest weight and could be charging late.

(2) ASTRIX is having his peak run and could get into mix.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) WYLIE WENCH is underrated and could prove it from a good draw.

(5) CORDILLERA has found best form and could take honours with the good draw.

(3) IN THE DANCE forms a strong back-up.

(6) WAY OF THE WORLD has early speed to overcome a wide draw.

(2) MARYGOLD has ability but cannot afford to give start.

Look for a big run from (7) QUERARI FERRARI.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) CAST THE DICE should be cherry-ripe and could be involved in the finish from a good draw.

(2) LA SICARIA should also be at peak fitness and could get into the action.

(8) TWO FOOLS COLLIDE needed her last outing and should come on heaps.

(3) ZULU WAR CRY is running close-up. Another good performance is expected.

(9) WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE will know more about it and long-time trier (4) OCEANS PRIDE could take home another cheque.