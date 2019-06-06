Back Rebel Renegade

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(15) GROBAN got going late last start and the extra trip should suit.

Watch the first-timers, especially (16) IRREVOCABLE DREAM and (11) AQUA DELTA.

(10) ABLE SURPRISE found support on debut but never got into it. But look for improvement from the horse.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) CAPTAIN'S REWARD, (16) WISTERIA WALK and (14) MACHALI are all talented first-timers who look forward enough for a good showing.

(1) PRINCESS PENELOPE, (2) CASTLE GATE and (11) PAVLOVA PROJECT could prove best of the rest.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) FAVOURITE MODEL is a battler but could escape the maidens on her 18th attempt.

(11) FOREVER INDIGO did well on debut and should improve.

(10) CARRY ME CARRIE is improving with racing.

(2) VARQUERA made no improvement in blinkers last time but could feature.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) VISTULA is bang in form and can complete a hat-trick.

(4) CARIOCA is holding form. She beat (9) BELIEVE ME by 3/4 lengths and (8) SAINTS ALIVE by almost three lengths. In her subsequent run, she finished ahead of (7) EMILY JAY, (5) HIGH SEAS BEAUTY and (2) FOLK DANCE.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(2) EMILY HOBHOUSE, after two seconds, can go one better.

(6) WESTERN DANCE is honest and should be thereabouts.

(7) SANTA VITTORIA was not striding out last start and, if problem free, could feature.

(1) BATED BREATH, (3) CRANBERRY CRUSH, (4) EMERALD BAY, (5) JOSI DI NERO, (8) GLAMOROUS SCANDAL and (9) PLUM FIELD are looking to upset.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) SKIMINAC, with a 4kg claim, can hold off (4) FESTIVE LINNGARI again.

(8) KURT'S APPROVAL improved when sporting blinkers and shouldn't be far off.

(9) WAQAAS shouldn't be far behind him.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(8) REBEL RENEGADE is holding form. Can make it win No. 6.

(12) ALEX THE GREAT has been costly to follow but could redeem himself.

(3) LIGHTHEARTED won on the second time of asking and has scope for improvement.

(14) HEYWOT is capable of winning.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) SEATTLE TANGO hasn't been far off and could chalk up a deserved second victory.

(5) THE SASH won easy last start and can go in again.

(6) SAMMI MOOSA is holding form. Can get into the mix again.

(16) PRETTY JOLLY showed a form return last start. Respect.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) DOUBLE WINNER and (7) COUNTRY SQUIRE are two-year-olds who can prove too strong.

(13) JOHNNY HERO ran into problems on debut and should come on heaps.

(12) AKWAAN is a smart newcomer.