Bade and Callan qualify for IJC

Alexis Badel and Neil Callan (above) are fifth and sixth in the Hong Kong jockeys' table with 17 and 11 winners respectively.

Alexis Badel and Neil Callan will ride alongside Zac Purton, Joao Moreira, Karis Teetan and Vincent Ho as Hong Kong's representatives for the 2020 Longines International Jockeys' Championship (IJC) at Happy Valley on Dec 9.

Badel and Callan joined the line-up as the fifth and sixth-placed eligible riders with the most wins on the Hong Kong jockeys' championship table after Wednesday night's Happy Valley race meeting.

The HK$800,000 (S$138,000) Longines IJC is a four-race competition for 12 elite jockeys.

This year's edition features six overseas riders and six based in Hong Kong, all battling for the HK$500,000 top prize.

It is the most lucrative jockeys' challenge in the world.

The list of this year's invitees for the IJC was announced on Nov 18.

It features Ryan Moore, Tom Marquand, Hollie Doyle, William Buick (from Britain), Pierre-Charles Boudot and Mickael Barzalona (from France).

Moore is a two-time winner of both the IJC (2009 and 2010) and Longines World's Best Jockey Award (2014 and 2016).

He was three-time British champion jockey (2006, 2008 and 2009).