Baffert's horses in new doping cases
Two horses trained by US racing legend Bob Baffert have failed drug tests at a recent meeting in Arkansas.
The two horses, including highly rated Kentucky Derby contender Charlatan, tested positive at the Oaklawn Park meeting on May 2.
The meeting is a qualifying event for the 146th Kentucky Derby, which has been rescheduled for Sept 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. If the tests are confirmed, it could deal a blow to Baffert.
The two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer faced scrutiny last year, after it emerged that his 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify had failed a drugs test ahead of the Kentucky Derby.
Justify escaped sanction for that case after California authorities ruled that positive test could have been the result of contaminated food. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now