Racing

Baffert's horses in new doping cases

May 29, 2020 12:00 am

Two horses trained by US racing legend Bob Baffert have failed drug tests at a recent meeting in Arkansas.

The two horses, including highly rated Kentucky Derby contender Charlatan, tested positive at the Oaklawn Park meeting on May 2.

The meeting is a qualifying event for the 146th Kentucky Derby, which has been rescheduled for Sept 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. If the tests are confirmed, it could deal a blow to Baffert.

The two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer faced scrutiny last year, after it emerged that his 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify had failed a drugs test ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Justify escaped sanction for that case after California authorities ruled that positive test could have been the result of contaminated food. - AFP

HORSE RACING