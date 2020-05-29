Baffert's horses in new doping cases

Two horses trained by US racing legend Bob Baffert have failed drug tests at a recent meeting in Arkansas.

The two horses, including highly rated Kentucky Derby contender Charlatan, tested positive at the Oaklawn Park meeting on May 2.

The meeting is a qualifying event for the 146th Kentucky Derby, which has been rescheduled for Sept 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. If the tests are confirmed, it could deal a blow to Baffert.

The two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer faced scrutiny last year, after it emerged that his 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify had failed a drugs test ahead of the Kentucky Derby.