Bang in-form Top Score will be hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,650M)

4 ASSOCIATION FANS drops into Class 5 for the first time. He has an awkward gate but, if he can overcome it, then he's a leading player in this spot.

11 RISING POWER has run well in a number of his recent starts. He has a good draw and he can capitalise if he can get into the race at the right time.

9 THE LEGEND gets Zac Purton aboard and should be in the mix back to a mile.

8 COUR VALANT is tested at this trip for the first time.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

5 SANGRIA ran home strongly over the 2,000m last time out at Sha Tin, giving every indication this trip will suit. He gets a long way back in his races, but perhaps a small field may suit.

2 SUPER CHIC was an impressive winner over this C & D two back. He ran well last start when not having the clearest of runs and he looks the testing material in this spot.

3 GOLDFIELD drops back after running fairly in the G3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup. He's not without a hope.

7 GOOD DAYS can run into the placings.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

11 FAIR COMMENT has no weight in this spot with Jack Wong aboard. He has surprisingly been more effective at sprint trips in Hong Kong and a first win looks on the horizon.

1 LETSGOFREE drops back to Class 5, where he has a fairly good record. Zac Purton jumps aboard and he's worth attention.

6OUR HONOUR is another class dropper. He's drawn awkwardly but he should be suited down in grade.

5 YOUNG DREAMER gets Victor Wong aboard and with the claim he's in the mix.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

2 PEACE COMBINATION was withdrawn from an intended start two back. He only needs to hold his form to be a major player, especially from the good gate.

4 BEAUT BEAUT is racing well and won't need to improve much to take this out.

8 PEARLY TREASURE ran well two back behind the very promising Refined Treasure, but he quickly came under pressure last time out and couldn't come on. Happy Valley might prove better for him.

9 DEAL MAKER has absolutely no form to his name but a recent trial for his new trainer Benno Yung was good and he could improve sharply. Defnitely one for those exotic bets.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

2 MULTIGOGO looks to be the horse to beat. He isn't the most straightforward horse but, when he gets an even pace which he can control or sit behind, he is able to finish strongly. He has plenty of weight now but it wouldn't surprise to see him break into Class 3.

8 SICHUAN BOSS has claimer Victor Wong aboard again. He's sure to have his admirers.

11 SMART BABY is a chance if he can overcome the awkward outside gate.

4 TEN FLAMES deserves respect down in grade.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

3 TOP SCORE has found form with the switch to Happy Valley at his last two starts. He gets Zac Purton aboard from the inside gate and he'll be hard to beat.

1 PEACE N PROSPERITY has run well in two of his three starts since dropping to Class 4. He finally gets a good gate and that gives him every opportunity to score his first win this season.

8 MASTER VIKING needs to be able to jump out quickly under apprentice Victor Wong. But if he gets near the front, he can prove hard to run down.

12 ORIENTAL ELITE hasn't shown a bunch but he's capable of finishing in the placings. Must go into those quartets.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

9 MR RIGHT generally finds Class 3 company too tough, but this is his ideal course and distance. Victor Wong's claim takes his weight down to 109 pounds and that could give him a chance to gain just his second Class 3 win at his 34th start in the grade.

2 DRAGON PIONEER won nicely last time out. He looks to have the scope to head higher and should be hard to beat with Zac Purton in the saddle.

11 DOUBLE VALENTINE has been racing well in recent months and should be a player fresh.

4 GENERAL IRON can't be overlooked and will run a good race.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

7 LUCKY TIME was a strong winner on the speed last time out. He was finding the big weights tough at the top of Class 4 but, on the basis of his last win, he should be able to win again in Class 3 before life gets too tough for him.

4 MULTI FACETS always looked to have some talent but that was unleashed last start with the Lope De Vega gelding scoring a first Hong Kong win. He should lob onto the back of the speed and he can figure again.

12 GENERAL DINO shapes as a type capable of winning before he drops in grade, although he might be better suited down in Class 4. Still, he's a chance.

1 FRIENDS OF KA YING has an awkward draw but, with Zac Purton legged aboard, he's certain to be in the mix. Could reward his backers with a decent payout.