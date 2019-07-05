Bank on last-start winning pair again

Surpass Natural becoming the fastest Restricted Maiden winner over the Polytrack 1,000m when scoring first-up on May 31.

Surpass Natural and Aramco have improved since their last-start winning efforts and should prove hard to beat again tonight and Sunday respectively.

Surpass Natural ran a pleasing third in his recent trial, while Aramco won his.

Trained by Leticia Dragon, Surpass Natural showed he was destined for better things when winning his debut on May 31 on raw ability alone.

Ridden by jockey John Powell, the three-year-old Australian-bred made it look like a stroll in the park but yet became the fastest Restricted Maiden winner at Kranji with his 58.25sec for the Poly 1,000m.

This was .05sec quicker than the class record achieved by El Padrino on Aug 7, 2011. El Padrino rose to the top class and had 10 wins in all, including three in Group 3 at Kranji and the invitation Group 3 Asia Challenge Cup in Seoul, South Korea, in August 2014.

Surpass Natural is certain to go through the grades quickly and tonight's Class 4 event over 1,200m on turf is not overly strong. He can do it, probably hands down on hidden class.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained Aramco claimed a big scalp when capturing the $800,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on May 25.

He came from last to deny Lim's Cruiser a hat-trick in Kranji's richest sprint with jockey Vlad Duric astride.

The two-time Singapore champion rider will be aboard again. The Duric-Aramco partnership boast a 100 per cent record.

Before the Lion City Cup victory, the combination struck on two other occasions.

In his latest trial, Aramco was just fooling around but yet dipped below one minute for his 1,000m trial. He clocked 59.60sec with Duric just sitting pretty in the saddle. He didn't flex a single muscle.

That was how easy Aramco won his trial. Hewas clearly at the top of his game. Follow him.