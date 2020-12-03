Barbarian’s a roughie

With 10 races coming up on Saturday, there were just a few horses out to make time yesterday. Of those, two impressed.

They were Hidden Promise and Barbarian.

Hidden Promise ran the 600m in 40.9sec while Barbarian clocked 39.7sec. Down to contest Race 1, Hidden Promise will have K. Hakim in the plate.

It's a good man to have on the reins but it could take a mighty effort for the apprentice to score over the tight 1,100m.

No problems for Barbarian. He's in Race 2, which is a 1,200m sprint for Maidens.

Barbarian will have the services of Benny Woodworth. It's a good booking and Barbarian won't have any issues with the trip and the Polytrack.