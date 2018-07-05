Barbie Doll is looking good

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(1) LIMESTONE MASS looked much improved when runner-up last time out. That was the first time he wore blinkers, so there may be more to come.

(2) ROYAL PURSUIT, trained by Sean Tarry, is clearly the main danger. This Silvano gelding is clearly better than his last run suggested and a change of tactics should see him run very well in this field.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) KELLOHOLM LAD has only modest form to his name but he is still the top selection - although there is not much confidence. This Ato colt has lacked a strong finish but has been placed in all three of his starts. He could win this.

(5) ICE EATER is suited to this distance and should contest the finish once again.

(11) WHAT A CAPTAIN, a newcomer to Michael De Kock's yard could turn out to be the right one.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) DANCING QUEEN, from trainer Roy Magner's barn, is returning from a break but could still be hard to beat in the line-up. The Mambo In Seattle filly had shown promise when runner-up behind Miss Khalifa and River Rafting.

(6) ROCK SENSATION and (7) SEE YOU TYGER are both returning to racing from a break, but have shown ability and could get involved with the finish.

(3) FURLA and (4) LIQUID GOLD can earn and must be considered by the novelty players.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) LAUREN OF ROCHELLE has some ability but he does not always show it. He is returning from a break and could need this run.

(2) MOSS GAS is better than his last run and must be considered.

(5) TOUR OF DUTY is in good form at the moment and can win in this line-up.

(7) CHAPEL JIVE is on the up and should run well once again.

(8) STARCRAFT PRINCE enjoyed the Polytrack last time but can place.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(2) RETURN TO POWER stands out in a very open race and, although racing fresh after a short break, could be the one to beat.

(3) SHORTSTOP has been in good form this year after being gelded and could earn some more money.

(4) SNOW IN SEATTLE and (5) DARKEST HOUR are both capable of winning a race like this.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(1) PERA PALACE won well last time but is giving weight away to all his rivals.

(2) PRINCE OF KAHAL has a winning chance in this line-up.

(3) SPLENDID GARDEN has been unreliable but is not out of it.

(4) ALWAHSH and (9) UNREHEARSED are both in with a chance.

(5) RADIANT SPLENDOUR has disappointed in her last three starts but is clearly capable of better and deserves some respect.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) HURLEY is holding his form well enough and could be the one they all have to beat.

(3) TONGUE TWISTER is unreliable but might earn some money.

(4) SHORT AND SWEET is better than his last run shows. He will run a bold race.

(7) COUNTEROCK is lightly raced and can improve. One for the novelty players.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) BARBIE DOLL is in good form in this highly competitive race and will need to give weight away to all her rivals. Still, she does look a standout among this lot.

(2) RAJASTHANI QUEEN, (5) MAMBO MODEL and (6) POORMANSLADY are all from the yard of trainer Michael De Kock and all seem to have winning chances.

(3) ANIMAL LOVER will be right up there at the business end of things.