Bard Of Avon can recoup the losses

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) INDELIBLE eased in the betting on debut but ran on smartly. He will be fitter.

(1) GLOBAL PLAYER should run well with blinkers fitted.

Watch the betting on newcomer (7) LITTLE PRINCE.

(3) FLOWER'S RIDGE is back over a preferred trip.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(6) BARD OF AVON tried a Grade 1 in his second start and found just one better. He is the one to beat.

(8) CAPTAIN LANNISTER ran on nicely to finish 1½ lengths behind and could give his stablemate a hard time.

(3) GAUDIS MASTERPIECE caught the eye in his second start. The longer distance suits.

(13) WILLIAM ROBERTSON played up last time but nevertheless won in good fashion.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

If debutante (6) LILLIANA has any potential, she could win. Watch the betting market.

(3) OCEANS PRIDE is approaching 50 tries to exit the maidens but this is her best chance yet.

(2) ZULU WAR CRY and (7) SAVAGE LOVE should do well in this field.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(11) FLYING CARPET ran fourth in the SA Classic. That run makes him a top contender.

Another highly regarded three-year-old, (7) THE GATEKEEPER has not shown his best form but his stable has come to hand.

(9) BLACK KNAP won a thriller for the Vaughan Marshall yard and his last two form lines are proving very strong.

(2) ORIGAMI is on the up.

RACE 5 (2,850M)

(1) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE fought off (2) DON'T LOOK BACK last time. But on 2kg better terms, Don't Look Back could get his revenge.

In the same form-line, (3) CATEGORY FOUR stayed on well and should be in the reckoning. (4) SUNSHINE SILK could feature.

RACE 6 (3,000M)

(5) DREAM DESTINY ran a cracker in the Derby. The longer trip could be what he has been looking for.

(16) BAYBERRY stays. His last win came over 3,200m.

Stablemate (15) DOUBLEMINT ran in a strong race last time. He is weighted to win but Bayberry appears the stable-elect on riding arrangements.

(10) ATYAAB is a hardy front runner who could enjoy this.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(8) DUKE OF SUSSEX won his last two starts and could complete a hat-trick.

(7) CALL ME MASTER was well backed last time over a marathon trip but could recoup losses.

(6) GREAT WARRIOR is 5kg better off with (3) ROMEO'S MAGIC for a two-length beating.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(8) DESERT MIRACLE won a nice race last time. She could have lots more to come.

(3) KAILENE has also shown herself to be forward. She found one better last time.

(12) IMBEWU, who won in good style, should relish this trip.

(1) MARYAH, who won her debut easily, is highly regarded.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(6) HEART STWINGS is a strong front runner and could keep up the gallop.

Stablemate (3) GREEN HAZE is also capable but moody.

(7) LILY BLUE is rarely far off and should be thereabouts.

(4) ORPHEUS did well after a rest and has been given enough time over a preferred distance.

(1) AFRICAN ADVENTURE is prepping for "big" upcoming staying races.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(4) CASTLETOWN showed good potential with a sprint debut win. He is above average.

(11) PARTY TIME was caught late last time. He should know more about it now.

(14) GALLIC CHIEF was third in the Grade 1 Gold Medallion ahead of (12) GOOD TRAVELLER and (5) IT'S ABOUT TIME. If he settles, he can do it.

RACE 11 (1,160M)

(3) TRUE TO LIFE disappointed both times on the Scottsville track but could resume winning ways now back on home ground.

(2) BATTLE FORCE continues to impress and should not be discounted.

(1) BOHICA is is 4kg better off with him for four lengths and is another that performs best on home turf.

(6) MOMBELA is best this course and distance and will be catching late.

RACE 12 (2,200M)

(7) LINEBACKER has done brilliantly in the Western Cape and now in KwaZulu-Natal. He is a rising star.

(14) GOT THE GREENLIGHT was Champion Two and Three-Year-Old. He certainly has plenty going for him.

(6) RASCALLION has shown promise after being gelded.

(1) RAINBOW BRIDGE, (11) BELGARION and (16) DO IT AGAIN meet again and it should be tough to separate them.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(1) WAR OF ATHENA and (13) CAPTAIN'S RANSOM are two superstars finally set to meet. War Of Athena has won her last six in a row, which includes the Triple Tiara. Captain's Ransom has dominated her sex group in the Western Cape and also impressed at this track, winning the KZN Fillies Guineas without raising a sweat.

(9) PRINCESS CALLA, (10) LADY OF STEEL and (8) CAYA COCO are also in it.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

(1) DANCING QUEEN is back over the minimum distance and has the 4kg apprentice claim.

KZN raider (3) CANDY GALORE was not disgraced last time and should go close.

(9) EMERALD CREST has a chance with the light weight.

(6) MULETA showed a form return last time.

RACE 15 (1,200M)

(10) EDEN ROC, (3) MK'S PRIDE and (9) CAPTAIN TATTERS finished second, third and fourth in the Grade 1 Golden Horse Sprint last time. It is conceivable they could dominate this race on the strength of that form.

(4) CHANTYMAN is not one to disrespect.

RACE 16 (1,000M)

(1) COLD FACT looks to be too good for this field and rates as the banker.

(2) VERINOVA is doing better and could get into the money.

(3) ZODIAC PRINCESS and (6) FLORENCE have not been too far off.

RACE 17 (1,600M)

Highest-rated three-year-old in the race (12) NATIVE TONGUE has shown versatility in winning on Poly and turf. He is the one to watch.

(4) CAPOEIRA caught the eye on his seasonal debut when fourth in the Cup Trial.

(8) SILVER OPERATOR also tussled with top-class runners in his last two starts.

(1) CAT DADDY has the best draw for a good performance.