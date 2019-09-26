Basilisk shines in splendid trial

Champion jockey Vlad Duric had two rides at the trials on Tuesday morning. One won and one finished second. On the whole, both impressed.

First off the bat was Basilisk. Jumping from the outermost gate in the second of three trials, he was obliged to race widest of the lot throughout.

It didn't seem to matter. Duric just kept him happy.

Making that first turn, Basilisk was third from last and some 10 lengths behind the runaway leader, You Rokk.

Straightening up for the run home and You Rokk had flown the coop. The "battle", from then on, was for second spot. And there were many contenders.

Castle Queen (Joseph See) was up there - but weakening. Huntsman, ridden by Alysha Collett, was third and very much in contention, as was Jupiter Dragon.

But charging down the stretch, widest of the lot, was Basilisk. Like a Formula One car in the DRS zone, he was motoring down on full power.

With momentum on his side, he quickly picked off and disposed of Huntsman and Jupiter Dragon. By then, however, You Rokk was home and hosed.

The winning margin was 11/2 lengths. Basilisk was never going to catch the winner - even if smacked to hell and back.

But it was still a mighty show from the five-year-old who only last month cruised to a splendid win over the 1,400m.

We expected him to follow up. Alas, it was not to be. He fluffed his lines and finished second to Sacred Don. That was just 10 days ago.

Basilisk is definitely one for your little black book. After a lull in proceedings, he seems to be running into some kind of form and is certainly worth a punt next time out.

As for the winner, You Rokk, he's a new addition to the Lee Freedman barn. He's also a forward-looking sort who could be worth keeping safe when he finally does step out for his first Kranji assignment.

He ran a mighty fine trial on Tuesday. Ridden by Joseph Azzopardi, he led from go to whoa to win impressively.

You Rokk raced as Maximus in Australia before being flown out here to continue his racing. While in Australia, he faced the starter 19 times for five wins, four seconds and three thirds. His last race was in April this year at Randwick in Sydney.

With a rating of 80 points, expect him to be entered for one of the "better" races at Kranji.

And his trial on Tuesday does suggest he's capable of a winning Singapore debut.

So, take note of the name, You Rokk. It could be rolling off your tongue real soon.

Duric's "winner" at the trials was Super Dynasty. And what a super show it was. Coming from a long way back, Super Dynasty was third when they angled out for the run home.

Answering a call to "go" at the 150m mark, he swept to the front and cruised away to win by two lengths. He ran the trip in 59.48sec.

Super Dynasty's last win was on July 7. Since then, he has had two more races - with nothing to show. But don't hold it against him.

He's a money-making machine. On the strength of Tuesday's trial, he's going to win more races in the last quarter of the season.