Battaash can be third-time lucky

Punters believe this is the year top sprinter Battaash will add the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes - the one race missing from his trophy cabinet - after filling the bridesmaid's role in the past two editions of the 1,000m dash.

The six-year-old is the best-backed horse of the week and, with his conqueror of the past two renewals, Blue Point, retired, it would appear the prize is all but his today, opening day of the five-day Royal Ascot meeting.

"There's pressure, but it's fantastic training a horse like him for so long," said trainer Charlie Hills. "He's six and has always put in at least one scintillating performance a season."

If people are doubtful about his chances - the favourite has not won in the past 10 runnings - then Glass Slippers could be the haven for them.