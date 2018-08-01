Battle Of Troy in fighting form

Three-time winner Battle Of Troy covered the 600m in a swift time of 34.7sec.

It has been a lean 10 months for Battle Of Troy but all that could change - provided, of course, he brings his track form to the races.

The son of Flying Spur was one of the smarter performers on the training track yesterday when running the 600m in a swift time of 34.7sec.

It was an inspiring gallop and it sent a message to those at trackside that he could be a horse to follow in Sunday's Class 3 sprint over the 1,400m.

Battle Of Troy, who has three wins under his girth since beginning his racing career in September 2016, has been a nonentity since his last win in October last year.

Indeed, the best he showed in those 10 runs thereafter was a third-placed effort behind McGregor in a Benchmark 74 race over the 1,700m on the alternate surface.

That was in November last year.

However, his connections could take some consolation from his last two races.

It was in mid-June that he ran fourth to Sky Rocket in a 1,400m affair. That day, apprentice jockey CC Wong took him to the front and adopted catch-me-if-you-can tactics.

It seemed to work until they were close home.

That was when their rivals came at them. In a flourish, Battle Of Troy was swamped by Sky Rocket, Bengal Lancer and Lucky Stride.

Fourth was all he could manage.

Then, a fortnight ago, when ridden off the pace, Battle Of Troy was found lacking at the business end of things and had to settle for sixth in that race won by Magic City.

However, it was worth noting that at the post, he was less than two lengths behind the winner.

Prepared for the races by trainer Desmond Koh, Battle Of Troy has ability and it wouldn't be asking for too much to see him greet the judge again.

By the way, and like all of the other horses bred in the southern hemisphere, today will be Battle Of Troy's birthday. It's his sixth.

So, Happy Birthday!

Another one who caught the eye was New Zealand-bred Little Big Man.

He had Frenchman Olivier Placais in the saddle when he covered the 600m in a smart time of 35.4sec.

Another one who turns six today, Little Big Man was an impressive winner two starts back when he accounted for the likes of Imperial Falls and Sebastian Bach - just to name a few - in that Class 4 (Premier) race over the 1,400m.

That day, Placais kept his mount just off midfield and fashioned a run deep in the final stretch.

Little Big Man seemed to be in his element. Responding when asked for an effort, he left his rivals stranded in the run home - coasting in by an impressive margin of almost two lengths.

Sent up to Class 3 in his last start, he must have found the opposition intimidating and could only manage a fifth behind Southern Spur.

However, from his work on the training track, Little Big Man has improved and, come Sunday, we should get to see a better showing from this Lee Freedman-trained four-time winner.