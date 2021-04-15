Be Bee’s back in business

Be Bee (far left) finishing with a flourish for third to all-the-way winner Makkem Lad (left) last start on March 27. He has improved further to be a force on Sunday.

After showing so much early promise - he did put together six wins in his first 14 starts - Be Bee somewhat went off the boil.

His next 17 outings produced a second and three third-place efforts.

But trainer Shane Baertschiger has persevered with his six-year-old who is owned by his loyal "supporter", the Auric Stable.

Off to the trials went Be Bee. After winning his last one so impressively on March 18, when he clocked 59.72sec for 1,000m, he went to the races.

That day, he did not increase his win tally to seven, but he put in a mighty fine effort when running third to Makkem Lad.

Obliged to race wide, he finished less than a length behind the winner.

I would say Be Bee's back where he was so many moons ago. It would not surprise one bit to see him run a huge race on Sunday.

In preparation for that assignment, Baertschiger sent his sprinter out for a training spin yesterday morning and, together with Godfathers, he ran the last 600m in 38sec.

Jockey Matthew Kellady did the steering.

While Be Bee does seem to have struck some form, so too has his stablemate, Godfathers.

A son of Sebring - and we know how good a racehorse and a sire he has been - Godfathers is shaping up well for his second race at Kranji.

His debut on March 20 was eye-catching.

Coming into that race on the back of two trials where, at best, you could say he gave "average" performances - he finished sixth on both occasions - Godfathers almost made it a winning debut.

As luck would have it, he was a tad tardy clearing the chute. Still, he came home with a flourish and failed by a short head to catch the winner, Yes One Ball.

He had jockey Vlad Duric in the saddle and punters sent him off as the $12 favourite.

Godfathers, who raced as Royal Fighter back in Australia, where he picked up two seconds and two thirds from seven starts, has been entered for the Maiden sprint over 1,200m.

It is a winnable race that Baertschiger has picked for this Aramco Stable-owned runner. He just might again start at short odds.

But do not let the money on offer at the betting windows be a turn-off. Godfathers is humming at the moment and he could be the one charging home at the business-end of things.

Another one who has hit form is Meryl. She too was out on the training track yesterday morning, running 600m in 39.3sec.

Jockey Saifudin Ismail was the man in the saddle.

After being winless since August last year, Meryl showed a return to form last start, charging home from a fair way back to pip Lim's Unique for the prize.

Credit must go to jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim for an astute piece of riding as the saddle on Meryl had slipped back during the race.

At just four years old and, with three wins from 15 starts, Meryl is running into her best form.

She is shaping up into something special for the Oscar Racing Stable.

A win over the mile on Sunday will enhance her reputation.