Be charmed by Helene Charisma

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Travel Datuk has been a frustrating horse across his winless 41-start career. Still, he has gone close on a number of occasions and rates as a leading hope.

8 Regency Poet has done well across his short career. He gets the services of the in-form Karis Teetan, who is fresh off a Sunday treble at Sha Tin.

1 Harrier Jet won well last start for Zac Purton, who again takes the reins. He has more weight to lug, but has a good chance of making it back-to-back.

12 Fun Times has been freshened up between runs. With no weight, he can figure.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

10 This Is Charisma is probably unlucky not to already be a winner. He's in a winnable contest.

6 Authentic Champ has trialled well leading into this. If he can translate that form to the racetrack, he's going to be fighting out the finish.

2 Hero Time scored narrowly two starts ago with Purton up. This galloper doesn't look out of place in this line-up.

1 Winning Feeling is next best.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 Focus is looking to snap a streak of two runner-up efforts. If he's continued to hold his condition, he rates as a top hope.

12 Lucky Missile ran a blinder last time out, narrowly missing by just over a length to Lightning Steed. He gets in with a very light weight with a good draw.

8 King Dragon gets the services of Purton for the first time in search of his first win. This booking deserves respect.

6 Lucky Quality mixes his form but has shown he is capable of a win. He'll be thereabouts.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

11 Daily Beauty missed by a nose over 1,200m last start. The step-up to 1,650m is not a hindrance. The light weight and booking of Joao Moreira should see him prove difficult to beat.

2 Shadow Breaker has drawn favourably in Gate 2 as the likely leader. He can find the front and play catch-me-if-you-can from there.

10 Incanto Prepared is still winless but he has gone close on a number of occasions. This is his third attempt at the course and distance, which holds him in good stead.

1 Total Power steps down to Class 4. He deserves respect, especially with the blinkers applied for the first time.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

2 Forza Angel has been racing well without a win this term. He's drawn well and, with the red-hot Teetan up, he's going to get every chance.

4 Nextmodel gets the services of Purton. He's shown glimpses of ability across his very short career, notably a close-up third two starts ago at Sha Tin.

9 Jazz Steed narrowly missed by a nose last time out over this course and distance. The inside draw should see him get every possible chance to go one better.

8 Wild West Wing has ability, but does need a fair bit to go his way. This looks tough, but he is a competitive commodity.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

9 Sky Darci scored by a comfortable two lengths over this course and trip last start. He appears to have the ability to combat the rise in grade.

3 Highland Fortune is looking for back-to-back wins. He remains in Class 3, which is suitable. He again gets Purton.

12 The Runner has drawn Gate 1. He gets in light with only 115lb (52.2kg) and another win this term would not surprise.

5 Ping Hai Galaxy is next best.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

3 Helene Charisma's last run at the Valley over 1,800m was nothing short of excellent, when a close-up third to Reliable Team. He's going to take a power of beating.

12 Sunshine Warrior has turned into a winning machine, winning three of his last six contests. He gets in light with only 116lb and gets every chance.

7 Magnificent is drawn to get the gun run for Dylan Mo and he's going to be in front for a long way.

11 Solar Wai Wai is next best down in the weights.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

2 Farshad rarely runs a bad race. With the right run, he should be able to challenge this field. He's drawn well and needs to position close to the speed to give himself every opportunity.

7 Shamport is a three-time winner already this term. If his consistency continues, he's going to be a leading player.

6 Best Alliance got his win earlier this season. Since then, he has been nothing short of consistent. The draw makes things tricky but he has the ability, especially if he gets a fast-run race.

3 Alpha Hedge is on the right track. Another win this campaign would not surprise.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Encore Boy is a better dirt horse than turf, with three out of his five wins coming on the surface. But his sole run on the turf this term over this course and trip was eye-catching.

6 Victoriam is looking for back-to-back wins. If he can offset the awkward draw, he's capable of taking this.

10 Winning Method is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He gets down in the weights and his slashing second last start reads well for this.

9 Sparkling Dragon is a talent on his day. He's next best.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB