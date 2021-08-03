Be On Cue in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) WHAFEEF was backed on debut but showed inexperience. He ran on strongly to get close. Deserves another chance.

(1) BUCK'S FIZZ lacked support on debut but acquitted himself well. He will come on heaps.

The more-experienced (7) GOLDEN ASPEN disappointed last time, but her form before that was good. She gets a 2.5kg sex allowance from Whafeef and Buck's Fizz.

Watch the first-timers.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) ABALUS was fourth on debut and then finished runner-up in her four subsequent starts. She should have her consistency rewarded.

(7) MAGIC TO THE FORE showed good improvement in her second start despite blowing. She can improve.

(2) EASTERN BELLE is down in class and must be respected.

Watch debutante (8) INDIGO WINTER.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) COLD FACT, despite running second, disappointed last time. She had (7) VERINOVA a neck behind her. Before that, Verinova was well beaten by (2) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS, who was not striding out last time.

(6) SPANISH SONG was narrowly beaten over this track and trip last time. She finished one-length ahead of (1) WINTER WATCH. Before that, she was well behind (7) VERINOVA.

(4) BELLA CHICA is in form. She is chasing a hat-trick.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(4) ON CUE finished close to Sheela last time. If she gets her breathing problem sorted, she should beat a field of this nature.

(3) UPCLOSEANDPERSONAL got her mind on matters last time when trying blinkers. She should run an honest race.

The remaining seven runners are capable of popping up if in the right mood.

RACE 5 (2,800M)

(5) SMILEY RIVER beat (3) ORUS APOLLO by a length, but it should get close with a 2kg turnaround.

(1) GOLD GRIFFIN, a slow starter, finished three lengths behind Smiley River but could accelerate past if in the mood.

(7) WESTERN DANCE should be close behind on collateral form if she stays the extra trip.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) SPARTAN WARRIOR gave plenty of cheek in his post-maiden and had (8) MY KINGDOM, (10) SOUL OF WIT and (4) EL ROMIACHI behind him.

(7) LADY CALAVERA was not disgraced in her last run. The form has been franked.

(5) GRIMALDI comes off a maiden win and has scope for improvement.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(10) DRAGON QUEEN needed her post-maiden after a rest and got tired late. She will be fitter.

Stablemates (5) BELLE OF BELIZE (loves this track and trip) and (4) SO THEY SAY (needed her last outing) form strong back-ups.

(3) NOW YOU SEE ME is holding form and could go in again.