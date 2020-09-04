Be at Savvy's Command in the Lucky Last

Savvy Command has proven to be a promising type and should score again in tomorrow's final of 14 races.

There is a lot to like about Savvy Command, the likely favourite in the last of 14 events on Singapore Derby Day tomorrow, when Aramaayo will attempt to follow up on his $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile success.

There is not an iota of doubt that the Mark Walker-trained Savvy Command is a horse who can go far.

Owned by Remarkable Stable, which recently enjoyed an incredible five-timer, the four-year-old New Zealand-bred showed his vast potential in both runs so far. It now looks like the sky's the limit for him.

After all, he possesses the traits of a true thoroughbred - he's not one-dimensional and has good fighting spirit.

In his debut on Aug 2 in a Restricted Maiden event, he showed speed and, when challenged, won with his never-say-die attitude.

The horse he beat, The Mareeba Mango, went on to win his next start three weeks later with ridiculous ease. He romped home by four lengths, easing up, and clocked a swift 1min 09.64sec for the 1,200m on turf. Savvy Command won in 1min 10.01sec in for his first-up victory.

He stepped up just two weeks later, which was a quick back-up, which only good horses can perform again.

This time, he sat in midfield in the Novice event and attacked the leaders in the closing stages. He beat all but fellow debut winner Heartening Flyer, who won by just a neck in a quick 1min 09.81sec.

Heartening Flyer lined up in the $250,000 Singapore Classic over 1,400m last Sunday. He was not disgraced by finishing a smack-up sixth to future Singapore champion horse Inferno.

Those two runs have underlined what a promising horse Savvy Command is.

Tomorrow, he is engaged in a relatively weak Class 4 Div 2 event. The distance may now be 1,400m, but he is conditioned to handle the extra 200m with the two runs under his belt.

His connections have nomitaed three-time Singapore champion Vlad Duric on their exciting galloper, who won first-up under Benny Woodworth and finished second for apprentice jockey K Hakim.

The Group 1 Singapore Derby, rescheduled from April 18 with prize money reduced from $1 million to $500,000 due to the hugely negative financial outlook, should see Kranji Mile victor Aramaayo crossing swords with his runner-up, Top Knight, again.

Both class horses are in top form and the 1,800m will suit them more than their rivals.