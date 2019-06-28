Beau Geste, Adipson look hard to topple

One is very much down in class and the other is showing strong signs of going one better.

Beau Geste is back in the right grade and is the one to beat in Race 7 at Kranji tonight, while Adipson should make it right in Race 4 on Sunday after having trained on beautifully following his debut second.

Beau Geste, who arrived with strong form in city company in Australia including two wins, showed he was a horse with plenty of potential when winning first-up on May 25.

Handy early, the Mark Walker-trained four-year-old by Street Cry produced a scintillating run in the final stages to beat Easy Does It by two easy lengths in Class 4 over 1,200m.

His winning time - 1min 09.78sec - was remarkable, considering it was his first run in Singapore. The form has been franked with Easy Does It winning a couple of weeks ago.

As you have to be in it to win it, Beau Geste was thrown in the deep end second-up - the Group 3 Silver Bowl over 1,400m on June 9.

Although he could finish only ninth behind What's New, he was not totally disgraced. He was beaten by just 4½ lengths. Mind you, he jumped from gate 13 in the capacity 16-strong field and he was putting in good work at the finish.

Now racing in Class 3, Beau Geste looks hard to beat against a much-weaker f ield tonight.

He is drawn nicely in gate 3 and will have two-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric aboard.

The blinkers to perk him up further will also go up.

The Steven Burridge-trained Adipson created a big impression in his debut on May 10.

In the rear bunch early, the three-year-old was probably finishing best of all in the Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m. But he just failed to catch promising juvenile Boom Shakalaka by 1½ lengths.

After that, Adipson impressed in his trial. He also caught the eye with his final gallop on Tuesday morning. He looks spot-on.

Like Beau Geste, Adipson also has better luck at the draw. He will jump from pole position, compared to gate 11 at his debut.

You can bet his odds will be only one-tenth of the $150 shown at his debut. He may even pay single digit.