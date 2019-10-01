Beauty Generation is back to wow his fans

Champion galloper Beauty Generation is set for his 10th win in a row.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 EIGHT TRIGRAMS impressed at his final outing of last season. If he finds that form again here, he's the one to beat.

5 SUPER EIGHTEEN is another who improved late last season. The good gate will afford him every opportunity. He rates as the main danger.

10 BEST FOR YOU mixes his form but his latest trial indicated solid improvement. He'll be thereabouts.

9 GOLDEN MISSION resumes. He can go into the mix.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 SUPER WINNER was dominant in a recent Happy Valley trial. If he brings that form to the races, he's going to prove hard to get past.

9 QUADRUPLE DOUBLE is winless across 10 starts. He'll roll forward and make his own luck under Matthew Poon.

2 THE CREATETH has had the benefit of one run this season. Expect him to get back from the gate and run on late.

10 LITTLE THUNDER is another who has had the benefit of one run this season. He's a steady improver who bears close watching.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

1 LITTLE GIANT scored impressively at Group 3 level in his final run of last season. He's since trialled well and this race appears well within his reach.

2 RATTAN finished runner-up in the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize last season. He needs only to run up to that level here to suggest he's a leading chance.

3 WISHFUL THINKER mixes his form. However, his best is clearly up to this. With the benefit of a run, he's a major player.

5 FULL OF BEAUTY notched up five wins from his first five starts. This is another step-up but he appears ready for it.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

8 CALIFORNIA LEGEND got off the mark in style last start, making all to score under Karis Teetan. He'll roll forward and take plenty of catching.

3 WITNESS HUNTER improved sharply for third last start. He definitely has some ability and this race is suitable for him.

5 ROYAL RACER gets the services of Zac Purton. He's had the benefit of two runs this season and is open to further improvement.

12 BUNDLE OF ENERGY is next best.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

8 DESTIN delivered first-up over this course and distance. He rarely runs a bad race and another win would not surprise.

5 EZRA is winless across six starts. He's narrowly finished second on two occasions and, off his latest trial, he's a decent chance.

2 BIG FORTUNE made all to score convincingly last start. He'll push forward and make his own luck again.

RACE 6 (1,8000M)

1 CHEFANO caught the eye last start when closing strongly for second over 1,650m. He gets a welcome rise in distance to 1,800m. If he can overcome the awkward draw, he's the one to beat.

11 I DO is another who finished off strongly last start over an unsuitable distance. He has placed over this course and distance.

8 HAPPY SEBRING rarely runs a bad race and his first-up performance holds him in good stead for this.

4 SPLENDOUR AND GOLD was a three-time winner last season. He's another who will relish the extra distance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

Hard to look past 1 BEAUTY GENERATION. He's in search of his tenth win in a row. Although he's giving a stack of weight to this field, he has the class edge which may prove too strong.

2 SOUTHERN LEGEND returns following an international success in Singapore last season. He's returned in good order and this race looks to be a suitable starting point.

5 KA YING STAR is expected to roll forward and set a genuine tempo. He's one for the exotics.

9 DOCTOR GEOFF is next best.

RACE 8 (1,2000M)

2 MR CROISSANT was run down by Golden Sixty last start. Nevertheless, he's a talent in his own right and this form line is by far the strongest coming into this race.

9 MONKEY JEWELLERY is looking for his third consecutive win. He's returned in excellent order and his condition suggests he is a leading player.

13 LITTLE WISE MAN has the wide gate to contend with, but his best should see him in the finish.

6 NEW ASIA SUNRISE comes into this with two runs under his belt. This is a tough assignment, but he's in form and the inside draw is a plus.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

2 COOL TEAM couldn't have been more impressive when winning last start. He has a number of rating points in hand and he's capable of scoring again.

1 LOBO'S LEGEND turned his form around last start when closing for second behind Cool Team. He's open to further improvement and a maiden Hong Kong win isn't too far away.

3 INVINCIBLE MISSILE scored in style last start. He steps up to 1,400m which suits and the booking of Zac Purton again commands respect.

7 CLASSIC POSH improved sharply at only his second start in Hong Kong. The step-up to 1,400m suits and he should be finishing fast.

RACE 10 (1,2000M)

4 AETHERO is a serious talent on the rise in search of his fourth unbeaten win. He trialled impressively on the turf leading up to this and, if he brings his best, he'll take a power of beating.

8 DAN CONTROL scored on debut last season. He's an improving type who is capable of climbing the ratings.

7 FAT TURTLE was narrowly beaten last start. He's up to this class and, with one run under his belt, his race-fitness holds him in good stead.

1 CALIFORNIA WHIP has race experience on his side and must be included.