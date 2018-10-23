Beauty Generation does it again

Beauty Generation has drawn his share of unwarranted knocks from the naysayers but, at Sha Tin on Sunday afternoon, even the most ardent doubters had to hold their tongues and applaud.

"That was exciting," said trainer John Moore, as the appreciative crowd's cheers washed over Hong Kong's Horse of the Year following his brilliant victory in the Group 2 Oriental Watch Sha Tin Trophy Handicap over 1,600m.

"He's carried 133lb (60.45kg) there, so what more has he got to do to silence the detractors that say, 'Well, he just gets his own way' - what more?" asked Moore.

The trainer, animated in raising memories of the debate that simmered around whether the crack miler or Pakistan Star should receive last season's Horse of the Year accolade, poured praise on his triple Group 1 winner.

The six-year-old was rated the equal-best active miler in the world in the most recent Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings and Moore believes there is more success to be had.

"He's excelled at the mile," he said. "We've got one of the best milers in the world. This looks like it's going to be his year when he's going to be at his very best - he's really peaking at the moment. He's enjoying his racing and he knows exactly what he's got to do - be a miler,"

Beauty Generation delivered a masterclass on Sunday afternoon. As the sun dipped and the grandstand shadow crept to the lip of the turf track's famous home straight, the one-time stayer did what he has done so brilliantly for a year now.

Faced with the best rivals on the local circuit - Pakistan Star (128lb), Time Warp (128lb), Werther (127lb), Seasons Bloom (127lb), Singapore Sling (117lb) et al - and conceding weight to all, Beauty Generation raced clear down the straight, saw off Pakistan Star and held Singapore Sling's late drive by ½ length.

The 2.1 favourite's winning time was 1min 33.07sec.

"He couldn't do any more with that weight on his back and the second carrying only 117(lb)," said Moore.

Victory meant that the Patrick Kwok-owned galloper became the first horse to win the race back-to-back since it attained Pattern status in 1991.

It followed a similarly impressive weight-carrying effort first-up on Oct 1, when the bay achieved consecutive wins in the Group 3 Celebration Cup Handicap over 1,400m.

"The fact that he conceded more weight here means that I feel there was more merit in the win today," said Purton.

"It was a stronger field as well, so he just needs to hold his form through to December now."

Purton had feared his rivals might attempt to "put me in a pocket" when Time Warp drew upsides in the early stages but then did not go on and press for the lead under Alvin Ng.

"I had that in my mind, so I got my bloke in a rhythm and kept him happy, but because Time Warp was there, he never really relaxed during the run - he was working a little bit more today. Singapore Sling had a light weight on his back and he made a race of it late but I always felt I had the race."

Moore confirmed that Beauty Generation will race next in the Group 2 Jockey Club Mile on Nov 18, before attempting to repeat last season's victory in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile on Dec 9.