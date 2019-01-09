Bedazzled Joker could send you home laughing

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) BUCKLEBERRY has promising form. He has been gelded and is overdue for a win.

(8) OWL CALL showed good pace in his barrier trial and could be anything on his debut.

(3) AT THE OPERA and (2) WINTER TWILIGHT have shown the potential to contest the finish.

(10) WISHFUL WORDS is holding form.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) LITTLE BRISTOL showed good pace in her trial. She showed fair form earlier.

(1) HEY JUDE found one better last time. She can make amends.

(5) FLEEK has a good draw and could make a race of it.

(4) MAPLEWOOD is coming along steadily.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) THE MASTER had a valid excuse last time. He is bred to go the longer trip so expect a better performance.

(6) DUKE'S DOZEN was supported last time. From a good draw should be right there.

(4) RUMBLEINTHEJUNGLE did well off a wide draw last time. He can run a place.

(2) TI GAR should benefit from a 4kg claim and must be considered.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) MOKOKO had things go wrong at the jump last. He could have gone close in that. On paper, he should have every chance.

(6) CARLTON HEIGHTS could be anything. He could be looking for the Polytrack and has recently been gelded.

(11) GREY STREET, (4) MASTER GEORGE and (1) PRINCE CHARMING have definite claims.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) BORN TO PERFORM has been a difficult customer to train but he showed bags of talent winning his debut. He meets better but he could keep rising to the occasion.

(3) ROY'S REGIS caught the eye at his last start. He has shown talent as well but a slow starting habit is worrying.

(6) EPIC SWORD and (7) DON PIERRO showed potential in their latest starts.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) LITTLE MISS ME has run her best races on the Polytrack and after running on nicely last time can go on to score. She has to overcome a wide draw but masterful Anton Marcus is up.

(6) MYSTICAL SUMMER suddenly impressed and heading in the right direction for her new yard.

(2) PINA COLADA finally scores a decent draw and should be respected.

(3) SHEIK'S STORM and (7) QUEEN'S PLAIN have claims.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) BEDAZZLED JOKER found form last time. He finished a neck behind (6) DI ME and is now 1.5kg better off. He can easily win this and looks to be a good bet to close proceedings. Di Me finally improved and must be maturing. Should be right there again.

(7) CAPTAIN COBALT won better than the margin suggested and the form was franked recently.

(5) PETER PIPER and (1) FROZEN TUNE should be right there.