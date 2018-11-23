Believethisbeauty can take Race 3 easily

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) HALLO ROSIE is improving and should go close.

(9) SEKUSHI GIRL will improve. Respect.

(5) NESSA THE DRAGON has her first run for trainer Yvette Bremner and could improve.

(1) COUNTESS CANTABRIA is battling to win but could finish in the money.

(2) MONEY BUYS LOVE is unlikely to win but might place.

(7) MY PREROGATIVE looked much improved when third last time out but will need to do more to win.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) GENEROUS GUY

(4) WHAT ELSE

(1) SAMURAI DRAGON,

(2) THE DONEGAL MAN

Comments for the race not available.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY has had many chances to get out of the maiden ranks but Western Cape-trained runners do very well at Fairview and she could easily win a race like this. He will have top rider Lyle Hewitson aboard.

(2) ABBELEIGH is unlikely to win but might place.

The same could be said about (3) STORYFIELDS.

(5) ANGKOR has been a disappointment so far but could improve with blinkers.

(7) BEAUTIFUL BEAT could earn some minor money.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(6) STRONG 'N BRAVE was not disgraced last time out and has a winning chance.

(7) BELONJE and (8) REBEL BARON can also win.

(1) TUBULAR BELL bounced back with a solid win last time out but will be giving weight to all his rivals.

(2) OASIS QUEEN is capable of an upset.

(3) MAHIR is holding form and could contest the finish again.

(5) DATA LINK may need to do more to win but might place.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) STOPTHINKINGOFME is battling to win but could play a role at the finish.

(4) MAGIC SAILOR is a bit unreliable but does have a winning chance.

(5) SEATTLE OAK was full of running last time out and could follow-up.

(6) ORIENTAL TIGER has a place chance.

(7) ALAMITO BAY quickened nicely when winning last time out.

(1) BRIGHT BLESSED DAY may need this run returning from a break.

Respect (8) BORN A BULLY.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) BAKKIES is improving and does have a winning chance.

(3) COYOTE CREEK ran on nicely last time out and could do even better this time.

(4) PICK AGAIN and (6) BURNT ROCK are capable of winning a race like this.

(1) TWICE A POET will win a few races when he is smarter.

(8) APOC is holding his form and could earn money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) DAWNBREAKER has done really well for trainer Gavin Smith and should run well again.

Stable companions (3) BREAKFAST CLUB and (4) CAPTAINMARMALADE are in good form and could get involved with the finish again.

(6) ZEB will go close.

(1) AFRIKABURN was a solid winner last time out and but does have a tougher task in this line-up.

(5) STREAK OF SILVER is holding form and can sneak in a placing.