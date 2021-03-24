Bells And Whistles to silence her rivals

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) GREENHILL is rated to win. He is getting better with racing and has the best of the draws as well as the champion jockey in the saddle.

(6) LOVE LIES has not drawn neatly but a 4kg apprentice claim will boost his chances. He has earned in more than half of his races so looks a livewire.

(4) OWNYOURFATE has yet to impress but his form could be good enough for this.

(3) DAWN RAIDER ran on well on debut and could be best of the local rivals.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) SABRINA FAIRCHILD looks the one to beat. She has the necessary speed, but is in a very tricky race. Watch the betting.

(2) MY BIG VISION is the main danger. She has been costly to follow but this may be the best trip for her and she can run them down.

(7) VARVACIOUS has decent form and just needs to time it right. She's still learning what it's all about.

(6) INDIGO MOON is another that has the potential to win a race like this.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) SOLLER and (4) GLOBAL APPEAL might fight it out. Both are coming along the right way. The former races handily and can get away while the latter steams home from off the pace.

(3) AMPLIFY could cause an upset. The filly made good progress on debut.

(7) DIAMONDS AND TOADS is capable of better and could produce an upset result.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) AALSMEER, (1) ARIANOS SPINNER, (3) EAGER DUCHESS and (5) MATADORA'S PARADE are finally running over the longer 1,400m. Arianos Spinner has won over the distance but has been sprinting for the last six months and must be respected. Eager Duchess could relish the Poly and longer trip. She's had tough draws in her last two. Matadora's Parade has the pedigree for the trip but only the race will show if she will enjoy it.

(11) HOT MONEY is knocking hard but has to overcome a wide draw.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(6) BELLS AND WHISTLES caught the eye in a competitive race last time. She is as consistent as they come and runs as if the longer trip will be to her liking. A top bet on the card.

(8) ROCK FLIGHT can score. The longer distances may have found her out in her last two and this 1,600m could be exactly what she is looking for.

(7) OFFSIDES is well bred and may just be looking for the Polytrack. The rest have some improving to do. Some have useful pedigrees. Follow the betting.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) HEY BILL came on nicely in his second start after rest. It was a decent performance as he had to overcome a wide draw and finished a creditable second.

(9) MAGICAL MIDLANDS and (8) CAPTAIN WHO need to be closely followed. They have useful formlines.

(6) COUNT MARSH was cut into both hind legs at his last start. He should improve on that effort.

(4) TROMSO, (5) PSYCHO KING and (7) LOVE THE VIEW are all useful and could get into the fray.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(7) SAVIOUR has ability. He could offer value as he could be under-rated, having raced only nine times.

(3) SHINNECOCK came on in his second start to win a gutsy contest. He won some nice races in the Western Cape and could bag more as he matures.

(2) KINGS ROAD has the beating of some of the main rivals at the weights and has won most of his races on the Poly.

(1) ACE OF SPADES has done little wrong but will be tested. Follow the betting.