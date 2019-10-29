Benny wins in Sabah

Jockey Benny Woodworth on Lim's Force, second leg of his double at Kranji on Friday night.

Jockey Benny Woodworth has done it again.

The Malayian jockey, whose current hot form in the saddle knows no boundaries, added another foreign winner to his resume on Sunday.

Invited to ride at the Royal Sabah Turf Club (RSTC) three-race meeting, he duly won one race from three rides.

The globetrotting jockey, who boasts close to a dozen countries on his curriculum vitae and rode a winner in Shanxi, China at a similar invitational race in September last year, won the RM56,200 (S$18,300) RSTC Gold Cup over 1,900m on the favourite Panglima Berantai.

"It was a nice day. We had no races in Singapore and it was interesting to get the invite and ride in Sabah," said Woodworth, who rode a double at Kranji on Friday night to cut back Vlad Duric's lead to eight winners.

Duric, who is heading for his third Singapore premiership title, failed to land a winner from eight rides.

Singapore-based trainers David Kok and Young Keah Yong were also invited to the Sabah meeting.

"They got a chance to enjoy a day at the races there," said Woodworth, who was accompanied by his wife Andrianna and two sons.

Racing in the East Malaysian state is conducted weekly at the sole Sabah racecourse, Tambalang, north of Kota Kinabalu.

It sees the participation of both ponies and thoroughbreds.

The Royal Sabah Turf Club, which is 111 years old, has close ties with the Singapore Turf Club.

Two years ago, a group of five jockeys from the Malaysian club spent a few days at Kranji to gain further exposure.