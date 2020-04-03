Beuzelin can shine in Race 3

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin can go one better on Moongate Star in Race 3 at Kranji tonight.

There was plenty to like about Moongate Star's last run.

Last after jumping from an outside barrier and caught very wide, covering more ground than his rivals, the Desmond Koh-trained three-year-old flew at the dying stages to beat all but Lim's Zoom.

The losing margin was only 1/2 length and that was over the Polytrack 1,100m on Feb 28.

The jockey was the bang-in-form Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, who has ridden 13 winners from 75 rides this year for a relatively high winning average of 17.33 per cent.

Beuzelin has been seen working tirelessly on Moongate Star the last couple of weeks and the bay New Zealand-bred gelding is really flying. On Tuesday morning, the French jockey took Moongate Star for a 600m spin and his mount worked with gusto in 36.7sec.

The horse is now jumping out of his skin. He looks set to go one better in tonight's $50,000 Class 4 Div 3 event over the Polytrack 1,200m in Race 3.

Besides his good form, Moongate Star has a couple of other ticks to his name.

One, the extra 100m will stand him in good stead.

Two, he is drawn favourably in Gate 2, compared to No. 11 at his last start. This will, hopefully, put him in a better position for a shorter trip home.

Moongate Star has established himself as a genuine galloper from Day 1.

In five starts, he has not finished out of the first four. He scored on debut over the Poly 1,000m on Dec 8 last year.

Perhaps the only horse that stands in his way is the Donna Logan-trained Gamely.

The four-year-old Australian-bred finished behind Moongate Star in that Lim's Zoom race. He was fifth and only 13/4 lengths behind Moongate Star.

He now has a 1kg pull - he carries the same 53.5kg, while Moongate Star is up 1kg to 54.5kg. But, more importantly, Gamely has more early speed and that might work to his advantage. But, then again, it will also set it up for Moongate Star.