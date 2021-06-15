Beuzelin fined, suspended

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin has been suspended for one Singapore race day and fined $4,000 for careless riding on Aftermath on Saturday.

He permitted his mount to shift inwards passing the 950m mark. This carried Basilisk inwards into the line of Super Speed, who was severely checked and crowded onto the hindquarters of Chicago Star, who was hampered and became unbalanced.

As he is riding this Satuday, Beuzelin will miss Sunday week's meeting.