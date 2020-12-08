Beuzelin, Iskandar, Chin suspended for careless riding

JOCKEY LOUIS-PHILIPPE BEUZELIN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Dec 6 to Dec 19.

Offence: Careless riding on Buuraq in Race 4 on Saturday. Permitted his mount to shift outwards passing the 200m mark, when insufficiently clear of Absolvido, who checked.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY ISKANDAR ROSMAN

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Dec 13 to Dec 19.

Offence: Careless riding on Yes One Ball in Race 5. Permitted his mount to shift inwards passing the 200m mark, while riding it along and when insufficiently clear of Supreme Fighter, who was bumped, checked and carried inwards.

JOCKEY CHIN CHEE SENG

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Dec 6 to Dec 19.

Offence: Careless riding on Webster in Race 8. Permitted his mount to shift inwards near the 300m mark, when insufficiently clear of Augustano, who steadied and lost the running he was entitled to.