Beuzelin, Zaki, Maia and Zyrul suspended
JOCKEY LOUIS-PHILIPPE BEUZELIN
Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Jan 24 to Feb 7, for careless riding on Qiji Flyer in Race 2 on Saturday.
JOCKEY MOHD ZAKI
Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Sunday to Jan 30, for careless riding on Longhu in Race 3 on Saturday.
JOCKEY RUAN MAIA
Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Jan 24 to Feb 7, for careless riding on Basilisk in Race 3 on Saturday.
JOCKEY ZYRUL NOR AZMAN
Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Sunday to Jan 30, for careless riding on Beauty Diva in Race 4 on Saturday.
