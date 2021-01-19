Beuzelin, Zaki, Maia and Zyrul suspended

JOCKEY LOUIS-PHILIPPE BEUZELIN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Jan 24 to Feb 7, for careless riding on Qiji Flyer in Race 2 on Saturday.

JOCKEY MOHD ZAKI

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Sunday to Jan 30, for careless riding on Longhu in Race 3 on Saturday.

JOCKEY RUAN MAIA

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Jan 24 to Feb 7, for careless riding on Basilisk in Race 3 on Saturday.

JOCKEY ZYRUL NOR AZMAN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Sunday to Jan 30, for careless riding on Beauty Diva in Race 4 on Saturday.