Racing

Beuzelin, Zaki, Maia and Zyrul suspended

Jan 19, 2021 06:00 am

JOCKEY LOUIS-PHILIPPE BEUZELIN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Jan 24 to Feb 7, for careless riding on Qiji Flyer in Race 2 on Saturday.

JOCKEY MOHD ZAKI

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Sunday to Jan 30, for careless riding on Longhu in Race 3 on Saturday.

JOCKEY RUAN MAIA

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Jan 24 to Feb 7, for careless riding on Basilisk in Race 3 on Saturday.

JOCKEY ZYRUL NOR AZMAN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Sunday to Jan 30, for careless riding on Beauty Diva in Race 4 on Saturday.

