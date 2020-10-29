Beuzelin's appeals dismissed, See withdraws appeal

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin will be out of action until Nov 15.

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin has had both his appeals dismissed by the stewards and has been suspended with immediate effect.

The Frenchman had appealed against the severity of the penalties imposed on him after pleading guilty to careless riding on two separate charges on Oct 3.

The first was over his handling of Mowgli in Race 1.

Near the 150m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, while riding it along with the whip. He was insufficiently clear of Speed Racer. who had to be checked.

He was suspended for two Singapore race days for this offence.

In Race 6, he pleaded guilty to careless riding on St Alwyn.

Passing the 800m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when not clear of Super Speed, resulting in that horse having to be checked and lose its rightful running.

He was suspended for one race day which is to be served consecutively. He will be out of action until Nov 15.

Meanwhile, jockey Joseph See has withdrawn his appeal against the severity of the penalty imposed on him after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge over his handling of Super Dynasty in Race 7 on Oct 10. He was handed a two-day suspension for the offence.

His suspension will also take immediate effect until Nov 7.