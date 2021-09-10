Bhakka looks too good

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) FLOWER'S RIDGE showed promise in his local debut. It would not surprise if he went one better this time.

(2) WIND SOCK has been runner-up in four of his last five starts. He deserves a win.

(3) ARCTIC ADVANCE was a disappointment last time, as his rival had been well beaten by him a couple of times. He has a winning chance, though.

(4) BOLD CAPTAIN is fit and well. From a good draw, he must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) HERODOTUS has only the two wins in 27 starts, which must be a disappointment to his connections. But he did run well last time and is weighted to go very close to winning.

Newly turned three-year-old (4) PEACE IN OUR WORLD had stablemate (5) SAFARI BLUE behind when they met last time. They look promising.

(3) PEACEFUL DAY was not disgraced when third last time. He should be fitter and must be considered.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) MHLABENI was only a modest fourth last time but could do a bit better this time.

(2) KUNTA KINTE was not disgraced in his local debut. He could be the right one.

Stable companion (8) RED RULES has been threatening to win. He looks course-and-distance suited.

Stablemates from the Gavin Smith yard (3) NUSSPLY and (4) GRACE FROM ABOVE would not be surprise winners.

(9) QUEEN LOUISE tends to lack a strong finish but is also not out of it.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(3) BHAKKA is doing very well under the care of Gavin Smith, winning twice in three starts. He was unlucky on the other occasion. He could be the one to beat.

(2) ASSURED is in good form. From a good draw, he should be right there at the finish.

(5) BUSH FEVER is clearly better than his last run would suggest. He is likely to do a lot better this time.

(8) KINGS FORT returns to the turf and could be the surprise package as he has won well on the surface.

(7) HUKUM is improving and is coming off his maiden win.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) GREEK FIRE won well in his local debut but has not really reproduced that form since. From pole position, he can contest the finish.

Stable companion (2) CAIRON is looking for a hat-trick, after two good local wins.

(3) VAN GOGH is making his local debut and an improved run is likely.

(6) HOMER FIDGET fought on well last time and should contest the finish again.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(3) RATTLE MOUSE ran a cracker last week, when she looked a bit unlucky. She has not been a reliable sort.

Stable companion (8) SILVER TIARA was not far behind, which casts a shadow on the form of that race.

(4) FIND ME UNAFRAID was unlucky last time and could do a lot better this time. But it is a tough race to be confident.

(5) NIPPY SWEETIE, (6) AMERICAN LANDING and (7) PALO ALTO are capable of winning as well.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) BAD HABIT returns to the turf and an improved run is likely.

(8) REGAL GRADUATION has been racing poorly and her merit rating has tumbled. She, however, can surprise.

(4) KISS OF LIFE may be at her best over a bit further but she can certainly win a race of this nature.

(6) INTREPID TRAVELLER is very consistent and can contest the finish.

(13) SOUND CHECK is better than her last run would suggest. If fit, she deserves some respect.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) AFTERNOON TEA has been doing well in her new surroundings and must be considered.

(2) MISS NIBBLES has been a bit of a disappointment, but can bounce back with improvement.

(9) LEMON PEPPER is much better than last week's performance would suggest and could surprise.

(4) VIC FALLS was seen to be doing her best work late last time. She could go one better.

(8) SUBTERFUGE is suited to this course and distance.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(4) MOUSEY ON OVER is in good form. The one to beat.

(1) BEZOS won well in his local debut but is returning from a lengthy break.

(5) LIFE ON MARS could prefer this course and distance.

(9) MARSH MARIGOLD was full of running when scoring his maiden win. Merits respect.