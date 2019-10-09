'Big Bang' wants to be heard

Spirit Of Big Bang (No. 1) battling it out with Sothistheone (centre) and St Alwyn in his last start.

It was just three weeks ago that they sent him off like he couldn't lose. Yes, they backed Spirit Of Big Bang down to $8 in that Open Maiden sprint over the 1,400m.

But their money went cold when he overraced in the early and middle part of the race. When push came to shove over the final stretch, there was no "spirit" to show.

Jockey Joseph Azzopardi tried everything - except to carry his mount over the line - and, in the shades of the winning post, the red-hot favourite was a cold fish, beaten a short head by "Harry" Kasim on Sothistheone.

It was the second start for Spirit Of Big Bang who, on debut, also found one to beat in Grand Choice.

But they say, it could be third-time lucky and that's what his connections will be hoping for. And, they might not even have to cross their fingers too tightly.

Spirit Of Big Bang was all business on the training track yesterday morning, running the 600m in a nice 37.7sec. He was paced by stablemate The Iceman.

It was a smart piece of work and trainer Michael Clements has picked a winnable race for his four-year-old.

On paper, nothing flies out from the page to clonk you on the head - except, maybe, Remarkable Empire and Attention.

But, the "Spirit" looks to be with this tried-and-tested Irish-bred and it might make good sense to make him your banker on Sunday.

You won't be able to retire on your winnings but he'll give you a buzz.

As for his galloping partner, The Iceman, he is at a place where he can do some damage.

His last half a dozen starts have produced a second, two thirds and a fourth. He has been learning and he looks smart enough to pass his first test in lowly Class 5.

A son of Darci Brahma, The Iceman was pencilled into many notebooks when he ran second to Stay The Course over the 1,400m.

That was way back in February. Last time out, The Iceman was sent off as a $16 second pick and, with Vlad Duric up, he finished third behind Luck Of Master.

If he is on the improve - and it certainly looks to be the case - he could upset some celebratory dinner plans in Sunday's Class 5 sprint.

Also impressive on the training track yesterday morning was I'm A Conqueror.

He had veteran jockey I Saifudin up in the saddle when he ran the 600m in 38.3sec.

From Jason Lim's yard, he has not raced since coming away a debut winner for trainer David Hill in February. But, he has had a clutchful of trials and he certainly looks like a contender in this, his comeback race.

Earlier on Friday night, you might want to have something riding on Absolute Miracle in the Class 4 Division 1 sprint over the 1,200m.

From Jason Ong's yard, he did nothing wrong when running the 600m in 37.7sec. Apprentice N Zyrul was the pilot and they had Silver Way for company.

At seven and getting long in the tooth, Absolute Miracle has not been in the winners' circle since February of 2017.

When at his best, he did race in the Emirates Singapore Derby and the Patron's Bowl. Now that he's in Class 4, I'd say he's worth a Friday flutter.