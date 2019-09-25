Big boom expected from Triple Explosion

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) JUSTAGUYTHING has solid form on Poly and turf and should go on to open his account.

(4) AVRO LANCASTER put in a promising display in his barrier trial and has the best of the draw. He could make a successful debut.

(3) TRANSONIC did well with things going wrong last and should be right there.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) HOT MONEY showed good potential in her barrier trial and second time out over the longer trip confirmed with an unlucky runner-up finish. A win wouldn't surprise.

(5) CAPRICCIO, (11) PRINCESS PLATINUM and (1) DANCING PRINCESS are raced runners with decent claims. However, the biggest threats could come from (9) ICE DANCER and (12) QUEEN OF BEAUTY who put in fair efforts in their trials.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(5) SACRED IBIS appears very well placed in this field. In her last race at Scottsville she was a good second even though her earlier form suggests she maybe better on the Poly. Must have every chance of winning.

(1) DISNEY PRINCESS is overdue to win and has drawn best, but she races after a layoff and mayjust need.

(2) MAGIC MOUNTAIN could be anything on the surface.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(8) CRYSTAL BALL's apprentice knows her now and she did run a fair race last time. Will be right up there at the finish.

(9) ROSE OF PERU is finally back over the trip she won over on this track.

(1) ROY'S NOVICE has a wide draw and, with (2) ABBEY and (8) CHATTY CATHY will run a big race.

(5) BOLD BEAUTY merits consideration.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(6) NOT NOW PUSSYCAT ran a nice race after rest last and will try to turn it around with (5) GINGER BISCUIT.

(2) NOEMI won an incredible race last and could repeat. Will have plenty of admirers.

(7) YAAS, (1) BE HAPPY and (10) SARABI were just behind and should give her a tougher task this time.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(6) TRIPPLE EXPLOSION showed guts in winning over the track and trip last time. The form line has worked well and a big run is expected.

(1) BEDAZZLED JOKER has had excuses recently and has a say but drew widest.

(3) GENTLEMAN'S WAY could keep on improving after his first win.

(2) CAPTAIN COBALT, (4) SAUVAGE and (7) MOKOKO are capable of improvement.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) LIQUID IRISH has been unlucky with barrier draws. She should still be dangerous again.

(7) KARATAGE is knocking hard and has a plum draw again.

(8) ELECTRIC SURGE could be better than her rating and can improve after rest.

(11) BEQUIA, (2) VASE and (6) ETERNAL WORDS all could get into the firing line.