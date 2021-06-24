Big Hearted is all pumped up

Big Hearted (No. 4) coming from last to win the second trial on Tuesday.

Big Hearted is right where his connections want him to be.

And that is smack in the Singapore Derby picture.

You, too, would have got that impression after watching him mow down his opponents in Tuesday morning's trials.

Ridden by - who else, but the champ - Vlad Duric, Big Hearted won his trial in the fashion that we have become so accustomed to seeing.

He left them for dead with a blistering turn of speed.

And to think, the trial was over the flying 1,000m on the Poly - which was hardly his trip.

His trainer, Michael Clements, would have been beaming.

After all, this is the kind of showing any trainer, owner and racing fan would like to see from a horse who is earmarked for the big race coming up in a month's time.

Then again, Big Hearted has a "pump" that's as massive as his name does seem to suggest.

At the trials, Duric jumped him cleanly from an outside chute. But, just as quickly, he eased him off the pace and, when the small field of five had settled into stride, Big Hearted was in last place.

But, that said, he was also in his comfort zone.

Flashback to last November and the Singapore Gold Cup over the 2,000m.

His rider, champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok, had him motoring second from last after the field of 16 had cleared the gates.

Indeed, he seemed in a coma when they passed the grandstand to begin that sweeping left-handed turn which brought the runners to the long back stretch.

To cut a long story short, there he stayed until the top of the home straight.

With the front runners having waved the white flag and the pretenders running on empty, Big Hearted fashioned a run which saw him give the leader, Minister, windburn.

He was home and hosed by half a length.

It was the same story on Tuesday morning.

Just when Super Invincible and I Am Sacred thought they had done enough to warrant first and second spots respectively, Big Hearted's ominous shadow loomed on their outside.

If horses could speak, I'm sure he would have said "gotcha" as he sailed past them.

His time of 60.73sec for the 1,000m wasn't too shabby, either.

Yes, Big Hearted is on a path which should lead him nicely into Derby contention.

That July date aside, take note of Super Invincible and I Am Sacred. They took second and third, with a short head separating them at the post.

Both horses have engagements on Sunday.

Super Invincible has been entered for the Class 2 over the 1,100m, while I Am Sacred will be looking to score in the Class 3 sprint over 1,200m.

On their showings at the trials, both the Mark Walker-trained horses look in good order.

Super Invincible, who took second spot behind Webster at his last start, had apprentice Hakim Kamaruddin in the saddle while Jeryln Seow was astride I Am Sacred.