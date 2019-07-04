Big-hearted Benny lends a hand

Although Supermax will not take his place in Sunday's $75,000 feature - the Magic Millions 2YOs In Training Sales Stakes - run over the 1,200m, it could pay to keep an eye on him when he does make his racing debut.

One of a clutch of unraced runners entered for the feature, Supermax was one of two scratchings when acceptances closed yesterday.

Still, you could be doing yourself a favour by remembering his trial on Tuesday morning.

Not only did he win it with some authority, his rider Benny Woodworth played the gentleman jockey when he slowed down mid-trial to help a fellow rider who was in trouble.

H Syafiq had lost an iron just after the jump and had trouble regaining it. Meanwhile, his mount, Qiji Acheeva had taken the lead and was going at a full gallop - oblivious to the fact that his rider was fighting to stay in the saddle.

Woodworth was parked fourth on Supermax when he sensed something was amiss. He immediately drove his mount until he was alongside and outside of Qiji Acheeva. Once there, he could be seen using his left hand to try and help Syafiq regain the use of his iron.

That went on until they were at the top of the straight and it was only when Woodworth was certain Syafiq had regained the stirrup and was safe and sound did he begin to worry about his own task at hand.

Thankfully, Supermax seemed to know just what to do. Then again, maybe it had something to do with the name of his sire, Reward For Effort, because at the end of the trial, he had put two lengths between himself and second-placed Supreme Infinity, the mount of Mark Ewe.

That was some reward.

As for Qiji Acheeva, he finished fourth, 1/2 length behind third-placed Awesome Conqueror. For the record, and after Woodworth had to slow down to attend to Syafiq, Supermax clocked a commendable 62.30sec for the trip.

In the second trial of the morning, Curvature had things his way when he led from pillar to post. He clocked a smart time of 60.28sec for the trip.

Then again, at 86 rating points, he was in a class of his own and Michael Rodd had only to do the steering while he did the rest.

Sparingly raced, Curvature has had just two starts this season and one of them was a second-placed finish behind Eye Guy.

That was in March and the race as a Class 2 affair over the 1,400m.

On the day, Eye Guy - with a featherweight of just 49.5kg - proved just too good, leading from go to whoa.

But Curvature was no slouch, either. He held his ground well to put a length between himself and third-placed Paparazzi, with the rest of the field strung out behind them.

At his last start, Curvature finished last of 14 and the vet reported that he returned as a roarer.

Lee Freedman has been patient with his charge and, from his show at the trials, it could be said that the problem has been arrested.

It will be interesting to see how this son of Snitzel performs the next time he goes to the races. He certainly has ability. That much we know.