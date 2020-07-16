Big test for Absolvido

He's six years old going on seven - but he still thinks he's a frisky juvenile. Small wonder, Absolvido keeps churning out those results which - to use the catchphrase of the day - must surely warm the cockles of his owners' hearts.

Wind the clock back and you'll see that his last two runs added money to the kitty.

Has the break from racing dulled his competitive senses?

Not really. Indeed, he was one of the star performers on the training track yesterday morning - and he wasn't even going at full throttle. Ridden by champion rookie WH Kok in a barrier practice, Absolvido ran the final 600m in 38.3sec.

It was a nice piece of work and trainer Steven Burridge would have been pleased. Then again, Absolvido has never been a disappointment.

Four wins from 29 starts wouldn't get him into the Guiness Book Of Records, but it has certainly padded up his bank balance and made him a force to reckon with in any sprint race.

Indeed, before becoming Absolvido, his name was Rip 'N' Run - which didn't really describe the way he races.

There's no rip - as in sheer speed out of the chute. His is more stalk and sprint.

Yes, he stalks then he turns on the speed, giving his rivals windburn as he charges home over the concluding stages.

It was in February when we saw him do just that.

Running in a Class 4 contest, he was near last when they straightened. John Powell was in the saddle that day and the veteran rider held him together until 200m out. Racing widest of the lot, he went after Churchill, nabbed him at the 50m and drew away to win as he liked.

That's Absolvido for you. That was a Class 4 race on grass. Can Absolvido turn on the charm in Class 3 and on the Poly?

The Polytrack isn't a concern. He's won three races on that surface. The promotion to Class 3, does raise some questions.

However, and just before the break in racing due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Absolvido ran a good race in Class 3 - finishing third behind deadheaters Makkem Lad and Mr Malek.

That, after being held up for a run in the closing stages. I'd say, he's up to the task.

Absolvido is one of 10 Burridge-trained runners entered for Sunday week's meeting.

Another of his horses who impressed yesterday was Super Speed, who ran the final 600m in 38.3sec in a barrier practice.

Unlike Absolvido who was promoted to Class 3 two starts back, Super Speed has dropped to Class 5 after finishing near last in a Class 4 race in February.

Class 5 is more to his liking and, if he is to break through for a win, this could be it.

Another one who will enjoy racing in Class 4 company is Romantic. Prepared for the races by young trainer Jason Lim, Romantic showed that he was running into form with a 36.5sec gallop.