Big Time Baby sets eyes on Dubai race

Big Time Baby making light of his 60.45kg weight to score with jockey Matthew Chadwick astride at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Big Time Baby could be Dubai-bound after an impressive victory off topweight in the Class 2 Cha Kwo Ling Handicap over 1,200m at Sha Tin's eight-race all-weather track fixture on Wednesday night.

Trainer Manfred Man is eyeing the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen over 1,200m on dirt at Meydan's Dubai World Cup meeting next month and is hopeful that his charge's dominant performance will be enough to seal a ticket.

"The plan is Dubai, we're still waiting for an invitation," said Man.

"He can handle turf but he's much better on the dirt track, and there are no more dirt races here, so if we go to Dubai it will be on the dirt, not the grass."

Big Time Baby travelled powerfully on the leader's flank, sauntered to the lead off the home turn and zipped home to win in a sharp 1min 07.79sec despite lugging 133lb (60.45kg).

"He did it well under top-weight - he did what we wanted him to do. He was waiting a little bit for something, so I just had to help him to the line a little bit," said jockey Matthew Chadwick.

"He's fit and Manfred's got him going really good, so hopefully, he'll get an invitation for Dubai.

"He finds an extra couple of lengths on the dirt and he's shown today that he doesn't have to sit, he has natural pace; he's versatile, so hopefully, he has more than one string to his bow."

The Dandy Man six-year-old was a talented juvenile in Britain and won the Listed Roses Stakes over 1,000m at York for previous handler Tom Dascombe.

The gelding proved a solid Class 2 handicapper in his first two seasons in Hong Kong. But he has gone to another level this campaign and posted a fine second to Big Party in a 1,000m Group 3 - on turf - at the end of December.

"Nothing has changed with him, everything has been the same as previous seasons," said Man. "It's just that he's a European horse and normally they will mature when they are five years old.

"I don't think he'll run again if he goes to Dubai. I will give him only one trial in preparation. He has had a little problem with his knee, small bone chips, they're not at all serious but I want to look after him so he keeps his form."

Man left the track with a double, which took him to 499 career wins.

His Super Power Man had the look of a solid young prospect when winning section one of the Class 4 Po Lam Handicap over 1,200m in his second career start.

The 23-1 shot burst from the widest stall and soon crossed to snare the inside rail under Chad Schofield, who dictated the fractions to secure a 11/4-length win.

"I told the owners I wasn't too confident because he was drawn gate 12," said Man.