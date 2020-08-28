Big weight won't stop Ultra Magnus

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) COUNT JACK and (11) NEXUS stand out on the ratings. COUNT JACK has been gelded and could show his true form. NEXUS is in good form but has drawn wide.

(3) LIBERTY HALL and (6) MORE MAGIC produced strong finishes on the turf last time out and could have more to offer. They can be tossed into the mix when deciding on those quartet bets.

(2) GURU'S PRIDE looks due for another win.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) ULTRA MAGNUS was an unlucky second in a strong sprint. He carries a a big weight but is still hard to beat.

(2) CELTIC VOYAGER allowed one to get by last time but will be at a peak for this.

(10) GOOD RHYTHM, (5) ISHNANA and (9) AD ALTISIMA should make it a stinging contest.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) TRIPPIN THE STARS was second in her last two starts, should be involved again.

(11) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY not far behind that rival on debut and will improve.

(8) LA BANQUIERE and (10) QUEEN NIYABAH are also capable of making their presence felt. These are two horses for the novelty players.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) ECSTATIC GREEN cannot be faulted and should enjoy the slightly shorter trip.

(7) SPRINGS OF CARMEL is going to make it hard for her again.

(5) MIRACLE FLIGHT will try to get away but (4) SLALOM QUEEN and (3) SWEET SENSATION are quick and will try to steal the race.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(9) FIRE FOR SURE should show natural improvement and is hard to beat. One of the better bets on the card.

(3) SEEKING THE STARS is the obvious danger.

(1) ALPHA PAPPA is worth a market check in first start for new yard.

(10) HIGH MOON and (11) JAIMALA are both from top stables with top riders booked. They will be up there for a long time.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(9) ERIK THE RED would be deserving after two cracker runs. He is back over his best distance.

(2) GARRULOUS has more to do but he is hard to peg back.

(12) PRAY FOR RAIN is in form and bears watching.

(14) DANDOLO has drawn badly but can still produce the goods. One for those quartet bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) CLOUD SEEDER has rattled the crossbar in each of his last two and is the one to beat.

(9) KAPTEIN made a promising debut. Expect improvement and a big show over this trip.

(3) LEGITIMISE and (4) STAR CAPTAIN will put in big efforts. Watch the betting.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) ANYTHING GOES has been beating anything and everything back home. She's the obvious pick.

(5) LOVE BOMB produced a fantastic finish to win a Grade 2. Do not underestimate.

(12) CARALLUMA and (10) MALEDIMO have already shown they are good enough to be in the money.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(9) NORTHERN SONG should be involved again, with extra 200m also likely to suit.

(6) IRISH TRACTOR and (7) LOOK FOR HOUNDS were both close-up on debut runs and will be up there.

(4) CONTACT ZONE should have more to offer now with experience under the belt.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(4) NOURBESE is improving nicely and can make headlines again. One of the better bets on the card.

(11) TEMPTING FATE is unbeaten. But a wide draw may spoil it for him.

(5) CATCH TWENTYTWO and (12) VALIDUS could be better over the longer trip.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(4) ISLA MAURICIO appreciated step up in trip and is a strong contender.

(1) DIPLADENIA and (3) QAARAAT improved last time out and will be up there.

(8) SACHA can pose a threat at odds.

RACE 12 (3,200M)

(14) IT'S MY TURN and (15) MARCHINGONTOGETHER should fight it out if the KZN Derby form is anything to go on. Marchingontogether has been a revelation and, if he stays this ultra marathon, he will go close. IT'S MY TURN came out and ran a magnificent fifth in the Vodacom Durban July. He won this in 2018 and is a good bet again.

(5) BEFORE NOON, (13) DARK MOON RISING and (16) PAYBACKTHEMONEY came out to really well in the Gold Vase.

(2) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE is a Grade 1 Derby winner and (9) IMPERIAL RUBY, the Gold Bowl winner. Both aren't too shabby.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(1) STANLEY rediscovered form after being rested and gelded. He has scope for improvement and should be thereabouts.

(7) NOIR'S BOY won maiden over this trip, tougher task now but still on the up. A definite place chance.

(6) ZO LUCKY was an impressive winner as a maiden. Should easily tackle the 1,600m.

(5) DUBAI LIGHTS won on debut and was not disgraced in a feature in his only subsequent outing. He's a player and will have more to offer over the extra distance.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(12) KASIMIR has been given an even tougher task from draw 12. But, after a storming good run in the Golden Horse Sprint, he could just follow up on last year's amazing win.

(13) CHIMICHURI RUN and (14) RUSSET AIR look the obvious dangers. They are both in top form as well. Luck in running could decide which one storms home at the right time.

(10) INVIDIA could be best of the younger brigade but he is the worst drawn of them.

RACE 15 (1,800M)

(5) SUDDEN STAR undefeated under Robert Khathi and looking for a hat-trick. Won a similar contest on handicap debut and there's more to come from him.

(2) AUGUST LEAVES may need further to be seen to best effect, but has solid post-maiden form so warrants respect.

(3) BLACK BELT is a last-start winner who is at the top of his game and likely to play another prominent role.

(7) CELTILLUS caught the eye last time and poses a threat.

RACE 16 (1,800M)

(5) DO IT AGAIN was beaten just over one length in his bid to win the Derby for the third time. He could be rewarded in his first Champions Cup event, as the race looks tailor made for him.

(8) RAINBOW BRIDGE is always his nemesis and is also back to show what he is made of. He is looking to follow up on last year's brave win.

(9) GOLDEN DUCAT and (7) IKIGAI are both talented youngsters. But they will need to pull out all the stops to threaten at these weights. They must be respected.

RACE 17 (1,000M)

(6) NEVIL MU, (7) WHAT A MAN and (9) DESTRUCTION BOY have all shown obvious talent and look like the ones who will contest the finish. Take your pick.

(5) WINTER ASSEMBLY is lightly raced and is another with a formidable course/distance record. He's a big danger.

(1) WARRIOR TIGER has been carded to run at an earlier meeting. He has a solid record over this track and trip. He will be a factor if he takes his place in the race.