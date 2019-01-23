Bigwood good despite the wide draw

RACE 1 (2,200M)

1 PENZANCE doesn't win out of turn, but he's on a mark where he's able to score again. The blinkers go back on. The last time he sported them, he was beaten by 26 lengths, but he appears to be a bit more race-savvy now, so the gear could just be that extra boost he needs to find the winner's circle again.

6 COME ON WONGCHOY has put together a string of runner-up finishes in his last three starts. He steps up to 2,200m for the first time and, although it remains to be seen whether it will suit, he does get Zac Purton aboard and will likely be in front at some stage in the straight.

4 THE JOY OF GIVING is coming off a nice win last time out and there's no reason why he can't go back-to-back.

11 WEALTHY FORTUNE might be able to win once more before he faces mandatory retirement later this year.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

6 SNAP FIT makes his debut here. The Nadeem four-year-old has trialled well and the booking of Purton is a strong push. This isn't an overly strong race and, if he gets any luck, he's capable of getting into the finish.

4 MR RIGHT'S strong Happy Valley 1,000m record in this grade has been eroded in recent starts. He's still capable on his day though and can't be dismissed.

5 GIFT OF LIFELINE should have gone much better on debut than he did, although he ended up in an awkward spot in a race dominated from the front on the dirt. The step-back to 1,000m is interesting, but he's worth including in all exotics.

11 TOM'S DRAGON will have his supporters. While he's a chance, gate 12 will make it tough.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

2 DASHING DART has run well in three starts since dropping down to this grade. His biggest issue is missing the break, but if he can jump on terms, he's going to be hard to beat.

12 MY BLESSING gets Silvestre de Sousa aboard. He's the type of horse that can improve sharply off his current mark and is worth including.

6 TRAVEL AMBASSADOR has only won once from 31 starts, but he's racing well enough to get into the money.

10 LUCKY STORM will likely press forward. A win is coming sooner or later.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 NABOO STAR has trialled like a very nice horse and his last effort was terrific to get as close as he did after he bombed the start. He has another awkward gate but is likely to be over the odds and is worth playing.

3 BOND ELEGANCE returns to the turf for the first time since April. He won over this course and distance off a slightly lower mark last March and deserves respect.

8 TRAVEL DATUK is yet to win here in Hong Kong. He's having his 29th local start in this spot and a win is going to come at some point. Don't be surprised if it happens.

12 ROYAL CHOCOLATE steps back up into Class 4. His last couple of runs in Class 5 have been good enough to suggest he can strike with no weight.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

7 HAPPY WARRIOR has run well in his last two course-and-distance starts, being beaten by a neck and a short head when striking trouble on both occasions. He is likely to go off at a very short price again, but he looks the winner in this spot.

4 GENERAL DINO performed poorly last time out but had run well twice at Happy Valley before that. He's drawn awkwardly again but, if he gets speed on, he's likely to finish off strongly.

1 MERRYGOWIN hadn't shown a lot before improving for fifth last time out. The drop in grade should help him, too.

5 GREAT JOY needs luck but he's one who can get into the finish at odds.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 MUSIC ADDITION arrived with big wraps and his first effort over the Sha Tin 1,200m suggested he'd quickly find the winner's circle. He's drawn a good gate at his Happy Valley debut and gets his real chance to show his ability.

11 MR PICASSO is as quirky as they come but he's always capable of getting into the finish.

8 ROMAN IMPERO is back since April. His form has been better over further but, fresh, he merits respect.

7 BLOCKER DEE is going to be in the right spot and is not without claims.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

1 BIGWOOD is racing well. He has to overcome an awkward draw but he shapes as the one to beat again.

4 HELENE CHARISMA remains winless through 26 Hong Kong starts. However, his Class 3 efforts have, on the whole, been good. He's worth including.

3 ROCKETEER returns to Class 3 for just the second time. He should enjoy a nice run just behind the speed and can get into the finish.

6 RICKFIELD is a two-time course-and-distance winner who finally strikes a suitable race. He's a place chance.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

5 FEARLESS FIRE finally steps up beyond 1,200m again, having found form over shorter trips this season. He's the type who should be suited at the extended mile at Happy Valley.

7 SLEEP EDUCATION has another awkward draw. If Neil Callan can get him into fourth or fifth, then he's in with a chance.

4 BANK ON RED can capitalise on the inside gate to enjoy a nice run in transit and, perhaps, to get into the finish again.

10 ARCADA is steadily improving and shapes as a place chance.