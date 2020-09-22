Bingwa should go one better in Race 5

Callan Murray will ride Bingwa in Race 5 at the Vaal meeting in South Africa.

RACE 1 (1,600M)

The in-form (1) NU BELL is trying 1,600m for the first time. She has tired late over the shorter trips, but could get away in a field of this nature.

(11) PEACE DIAMOND must be respected. She faded out on debut, before a break. A much-better run should be on the cards.

(2) EXULTANT, (3) OCEANS PRIDE and (4) EVOKE could fight out for the minor money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) FOREVER LIGHT has run well over this distance. Could get off the mark.

(6) GLOBAL TOWN is ready to get into the fight for honours. Expect huge improvement from (5) COLD FUSION. He needed his first run as a gelding.

(1) PAW PATROL has ability but appears a difficult customer. He could just find it.

(4) CAROLINA REAPER and (2) FORBE'S QUARRY could place.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) LOTUS went amiss when a firm favourite in her second start but could redeem herself.

(4) OKSANA finished ahead of (5) SWISS BANK recently. But Oksana appears to have more scope for improvement and could reverse the form.

Watch newcomer (9) PATON'S TEARS.

(1) SIGNED AND SEALED has a chance, if she confirms her last performance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(11) SAN ANDREAS gave others a headstart in both runs. If the blinkers have no adverse effect, then he could win it.

Stablemate (4) JUBILEE is improving with racing and could get into the picture.

(7) LAZY GUY is looking for a longer trip, but could run them down late.

(10) REGGAE ROCKS can improve on debut.

(3) HURRICANE HEDLEY could make up the leeway on (2) RACING MAN.

(9) MEXICO could improve as a gelding.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(8) BINGWA has finished close-up in all three runs. After two good seconds, he should go one better.

(1) IN ABUNDANCE is bred for this distance. Could prove dangerous.

Look for improvement from (9) HAGRID, who sports blinkers now.

(4) WILD HERITAGE, (5) GAVS ANGEL and first-timer (12) BAYMAX could take home some minor money.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(4) PALACE GREEN stays all day. Finished just ahead of (2) ILLUMINATE recently. He is 1kg better off and should confirm the form.

(1) LITTLEWOOD was runner-up in her last two outings. Should run another honest race.

(3) FRENCH LEAVE has found form. Could get into the mix.

(12) ARTISAN acquitted herself well over this trip when pulling up fatigued last time. Respect.

Recent maiden winner (8) CUSTOM MADE is bred to stay.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

Honest performer (2) SAMMI MOOSA finished 3.5 lengths behind (1) PINK recently, but is 2kg better off and travels 200m further. She could turn it around.

(3) THE SASH found the track too sharp for her last time. Should get into the action.

(5) PLUM FIELD has the blinkers back on. Could get into the money.

(8) PUCKER UP and (7) PASSION PEACH could prove best of the others.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

A good race where horses for jockeys could feature prominently.

(5) ESKIMO KISSES runs for Gavin Lerena, (11) MADAME PATRICE for Striker Strydom and (12) SHEER TALENT for S'manga Khumalo.

They are the main ones to watch, but they won't have it their own way because (1) CHE BELLA, (2) WINTER WATCH, (3) ULLA, (4) BEFORE THE DAWN and (6) STELLAR MOTION are capable of pulling it off. Their challengers won't go down without a fight.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(6) ALLEZ LES BLEU is a one-time winner, but never runs a dull race. She finished alongside (2) PERSICA in her penultimate start and is 4.5kg better off. She should turn it around.

Stable companion (3) MIND READER shouldn't be far behind.

(1) CLOCK STOPPER will be at peak fitness. Must be considered.

(9) PHILLYDELPHIA and (8) CLAREMORRIS are others for the short list.