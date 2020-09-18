Binoche best treated in Race 9

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(13) QUEEN NIYABAH has benefited from a top run over a similar trip, so will hard to beat.

(9) LEGAL DREAM made a pleasing 1,000m debut. The extra trip should suit.

(1) CAPTAIN'S HEIR showed promise in Port Elizabeth before being rested. Worth market check in first run for new yard.

(7) DO ANGELS CRY and (8) FLY TO RIO could get closer with improvement.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) QUATTRO PASSI has consistently finished close-up. The one to beat.

(2) ROOIPOORT (problems last time), (3) SPOOKY (rested), (6) MASTER MARINER (distressed last time), (8) CRACKON and (11) TAKE ON ME (better trip) are improving.

(9) HUMBLE TUNE must be respected, if fancied.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(1) CAPITANA made good progress from the rear on debut. Would have come on since and has a good draw.

(2) SILVER MARIA hasn't been seen since her debut. Is open to any improvement on her return.

(7)FORBIDDEN KISS and (11) PRINCESS OF WINTER are likely improvers, after fair introductions.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(5) TWICE THE ACT never got into the race last time. Ran close to Sentbydestiny, who won a feature subsequently.

(11) SO THEY SAY showed marked improvement over this course and distance last time.

(6) ABERDARE is looking for the extra trip.

(10) FORT SNOW, (1) PASCHALS SAMORE and (2) OCEANS PRIDE could get into the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) NORTHERN SONG has hit the woodwork in both starts around the bend, after a pleasing sprint debut.

(7) SALVATOR MUNDI filled the runner-up berth in his last two starts. Can fight it out.

(15) KAPTEIN has shown ability in both starts over sprints. Is open to any improvement trying this distance.

Watch the betting on newcomer (11) CASANOVA KING.

RACE 6 (2,600M)

(2) FORT LOVE has been threatening. Could get it right on his 18th attempt.

(8) TUSCAN LIGHT has had her chances, but appeared a bit flat second-up last start.

(7) EUPHORIANT has improved with blinkers. Should make a race of it.

(1) CAPPELLA MAGNA never got into it last time. Is better than that.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(7) MELIORA has improved with blinkers. Won a similar contest from the front last start under retained 4kg claimer. Renews rivalry with runner-up (1) ANSE LAZIO on better terms, so warrants respect. Anse Lazio will be fitter and is likely to race nearer the speed, so could turn the tables despite revised terms.

(5) RETRO EFFECT caught the eye in that race. Ran on from a long way back. Could upstage the pair by racing on the pace.

(4) AUGUST LEAVES, (6) WINTER SHADOW and (3) TROOP THE COLOUR are better than their recent efforts suggest.

RACE 8 (2,600M)

(4) TOP SHOT beat stablemate (6) THE BOSBOK (1kg better off), with (3) DROMEDARIS (3kg better off) a length behind. It could go to any of them.

(2) DAWN ASSAULT gives 6kg and more to them, but is unbeaten in both starts over this course and distance. Could complete a hat-trick.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(3) BINOCHE is unbeaten over this trip. Best treated by the conditions, he's the one to beat.

Last-start winner (5) AQUA BOLT has a bit to find on the ratings, but should pose a threat.

(1) ELUSIVE TRADER has held his own at a higher level, so warrants respect on favourable terms.

(6) APOLLO ACE and (8) POWER GRID are consistent. Have earning potential.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

(2) CATEGORY FOUR is holding form and takes on many who are showing erratic form. The one to beat.

(6) HIDDEN AGENDA is getting on in years, but should run into the picture.

(1) MASTER AND MAN, (3) BANHA BRIDGE, (4) GENERAL JACKSON, (5) CHEVRON, (7) JAGESA JAGESA, (8) KURT'S APPROVAL and (9) IN FOR A PENNY are capable of pulling it off on best form.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) MATTHEW THE KING, a smart type, probably found trip last start too far, so will appreciate reverting to a sprint.

(4) FOURS A CROWD is a threat under a red-hot 4kg-claiming rider.

(5) FIRE WALKER and (6) DESTRUCTION BOY have the form and consistency to make their presence felt.

RACE 12 (1,450M)

(1) IKIGAI wasn't disgraced behind Champion Stakes winner Golden Ducat last time. Should show his class.

(9) SARAGON receives 8kg from Ikigai, which could enable her to fight it out.

(2) REBEL'S CHAMP never runs a dull race. Should get into the frame.

(4) ZOUAVES is better than his last run. Deserves another chance.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(8) DAZZLING SUN confirmed the promise of her debut sprint, when winning over this course and distance last start. She gets weight from all her rivals and, from Gate 1, will be hard to peg back.

Consistent fillies (2) GIMME GIMME GIMME and (7) MEET AT THE GEORGE are likely to be involved at the finish.

Last-start winner (5) ROCKET GIRL is having her first start back from KZN.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(2) JUST KIDDING was runner-up in her last two starts with blinkers. But, on her race in June, there should be nothing between her and (5) NOW YOU SEE ME.

(4) MEERCAT is on the up. Should be at peak fitness.

(1) DESTINYS GAME usually gives start, but could do a lot better this time.

RACE 15 (1,400M)

(11) NOIR'S BOY acquitted himself well in a stronger race last time. Can fight it out with improvement.

(4) SPIRITUAL WIND and (6) ALL LIT UP are on the up. Both were winners from the front last time.

(8) NAVAL SECRET was beaten on his return to the Western Cape last time. Would have come on since and have more to offer trying trip.

(3) LUCKY DANCER and (12) BRANDENBURG will keep their younger rivals honest.

RACE 16 (1,600M)

(2) CURVATION and (8) FLY NORTH renew rivalry. Curvation beat his rival by 1.25 lengths over this distance but is 1.5kg worse off. It could get interesting.

The fight for minor money could go to (3) WELSH HARP, (5) EX'S 'N OH'S, (6) READYSETGLO, (7) SACRED LOTUS, (9) PRETTY JOLLY or (10) PICCADILLY SQUARE.