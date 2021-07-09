Bionics set for hat-trick

Bionics (No. 6) won his last two starts impressively. He looks too speedy again in Race 8 at Kranji tomorrow.

If there is an award for the most-improved horse at Kranji, Bionics stands out as one of the contenders.

Where else can you find a horse, who has never finished in the top three in his first nine starts, suddenly goes whoosh with two tearaway victories?

The five-year-old Australian-bred must have transformed with a change of environment and different style of training - from that of Kiwi Mark Walker to Singaporean Young Keah Yong.

This is not to say that Walker did not do a good job. Hey, he is the three-time Singapore and five-time New Zealand champion.

He was in charge of the bay gelding in his first seven starts for a fourth as the best showing.

But sometimes horses just thrive under a new trainer with a different style and regimen.

Bionics, who cost A$180,000 (S$182,500) as a yearling and who won once from 16 starts in Australia, could be one of those horses.

When he went to Young, Bionics did not race until 41/2 months later. His first two runs were just as forgettable.

In the first, he beat only two home over the Polytrack 1,200m in Class 4. He then ran last over the course and distance, although demoted to Class 5 and with a bit support (from three-figure odds to $62).

A freshen up followed. Bionics resumed 11/2 months later with some confident betting - to only $23 for a win.

Well, like they say, there is no smoke without fire.

Ridden by jockey Noh Senari, Bionics blasted like a rocket and blew his Class 5 rivals away. He took the Poly 1,000m scamper by 43/4 lengths in a swift 58.88sec.

Five weeks later, he defied a promotion to Class 4. He also overcame a wide draw for another runaway win over the same track and trip in 58.81sec.

Iskandar Rosman, who rode him that day, has been retained for his 3kg claim. So, watch out for the "bionic" horse.