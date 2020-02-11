With blinkers added, Duke Of Cards looks smart

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) FALLING FOR YOU has been threatening and could get his just reward.

(3) LEPRECHAUN needed his last run and should come on heaps in his third run as a gelding. He is bred to stay the mile. Couple him with (2) APOLLO ROCK who is never far off.

(4) PHANTOM ROLLS (claims 4kg) could make up the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(4) DESERT CHIEF is a difficult ride but, if covered, can accelerate smartly and win this.

(1) DAWNBREAKER gives him 8kg which could be telling.

(3) STORY OF MY LIFE could prefer a touch further nowadays but cannot be ignored.

(6) LORD MARSHAL races before this. Watch the form.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

(6) SALVADORA showed improvement in her new surroundings and enjoys the Poly. She can win this.

(2) BORN TO BE GREAT found it a bit too far last time.

(7) FAIRYLAND shouldn't be far off again while stable mate (1) GAELIC STORM could enjoy the extra.

(5) LADY CLEMENTINE comes off a short rest and could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) MERYL and (2) ONTENDERHOOKS met in their penultimate runs, where the former held on by a neck. On 1.5kg better terms, the latter could have her revenge.

(4) SEEKING WISDOM can never be ignored while stable companion (8) KENTUCKY BLUE seems to be staying better.

(6) SUMMER MOON needed her last run here and could feature.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) DUKE OF CARDS has improved in blinkers and enjoys the Poly. He should be ideally suited to the mile now.

(6) OKAVANGO DELTA claims 4kg and should be involved in the finish.

(5) LATEST CRAZE wasn't disgraced in his post-maiden and should see out the extra.

(9) OCEAN MASTER won easily on debut at this track and could go on again.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) SAMARRA has been holding her own in Gauteng. She tries the Poly and could get across from a wide draw.

(5) FLAME OF FIRE is holding form and shouldn't be far off.

(8) TAWNY JET should enjoy the jump to a mile and must be respected.

(10) OASIS QUEEN is having her peak run but has a wide draw to overcome.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) SIR FRENCHIE and (2) JUAN TWO THREE renew rivalry in what looks a two-way contest. Their last meeting saw the latter victorious by a nose, but recent form shows that the former should have his revenge. The remaining four runners are all capable of making the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) MICROBE was not striding out last time but has a wide draw to negotiate. However, with a 4kg claim could grab them late.

(7) SCENT OF A DREAM (won on Poly debut), (2) MISS ORANGE (runs for Teaque) and (13) LADYSMITH (holding form) could feature.

(9) SCOLDING was backed in an easy maiden win.

(3) YODALICIOUS, (11) COASTAL STORM and (12) INTHEPURPLERAIN could get into the money.