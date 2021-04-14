Blinkers will help Fort Commander

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(10) GILDA GRAY carries 4kg lighter than the rest and that could be telling.

(1) MEET THE CAPTAIN may have needed her last run. Striker Strydom is aboard this time and that could make all the difference.

(3) SHELTERING SKY and (4) RIVETING are both consistent but are battling to win. They can contest the finish once again.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) FORT COMMANDER, who was recently gelded, was outpaced last time but was doing excellent work at the concluding stages. Blinkers have now been fitted. It could be a winning rear change.

(2) SUCCESSFUL RULER was a bit of a disappointment when third last time but has scope for improvement and should be right there at the finish.

(6) LIGHT WARRIOR and (12) ONLY HIM are two others to consider.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(1) GENIE should be a lot better than the others in this weak field. This Pomodoro gelding found only Imperial Duke too good last time. That was an improved run and, if fitter and smarter this time round, he should win.

(2) IRISH RAIN tends to lack a strong finish and does have a place chance.

(3) PASSING SHOT showed improvement with blinkers last time and could prefer the longer trip.

(11) THE ARROW tends to tire late but could improve.

RACE 4 (1,100M)

(7) FANTASY FLOWER and (8) GRINDELWALD are in form and, in a competitive race, it would not surprise to see them fight out the finish.

(3) COUNTRY SQUIRE and (4) RAMSAY are stablemates and both should be in contention.

RACE 5 (3,200M)

(1) DON'T LOOK BACK came agonisingly close in a handicap over 1,800m last Thursday. He lost by a nose to Sell High. He will be hard to beat if he stays over this distance.

(2) TOP SHOT and (3) BRAND NEW CADILLAC are two of many in this race held in form by Don't Look Back. They could get closer to their rival this time around.

(5) FRED is racing with plenty of desire and should like this longer distance.

(7) ROCKPAPERSCISSORS was full of running when beating weaker last time and is improving.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) MODE is in good form and must be considered. But this is a tough race with many chances.

(3) ANATURA did well enough to win her last start and could follow up.

(5) WONDEROUS won by a landslide in a weak field last time and could improve even more.

(6) RABIA THE REBEL is unreliable but can win if in the mood.

(7) DIAMONDS N DOLLARS could like this distance and has a chance.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) BOLD FORTUNE was full of running last time out. Blinkers have certainly improved this Flower Alley filly.

(3) JIVE EXPRESS is better than her last run suggests and can bounce back to score.

(4) VELD FLOWER is on a hat-trick mission and could well defy the handicapper.

(7) CURVATION is consistent and although battling to win she must be considered.

(12) MIRACLE AND WONDER was not disgraced when third last time. From a good draw, he should be a danger under jockey Warren Kennedy.