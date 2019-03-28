Blizzard is all ready to blow

Blizzard (No. 12), battling it out with Countofmontecristo in the finishing stages before taking the Fortune Bowl race over 1,400m on Feb 6.

The Chairman's Trophy beckons and Blizzard's set to blow.

The Fortune Bowl winner was in relentless form at the trials on Tuesday morning (see other story) and, on that performance, he could be the one they might all have to beat on April 7.

The Chairman's Trophy is a 1,400m sprint and a Singapore Group 2 event.

Blizzard didn't win that 1,000m trial on Tuesday morning. Bold Thruster took the honours but the Lee Freedman-trained runner lost no marks when finishing third.

Zac Kasa claimed that second spot by a mere nostril.

But it was still a remarkable run by the son of Starcraft, who was ridden by Daniel Moor.

Moor will be eager to kick-start his campaign after being grounded with a lengthy suspension and Blizzard could just be the one to sweep him along.

Moor, who steered Blizzard to win the Fortune Bowl on Feb 6, will be back on board when Blizzard tackles the Chairman's Trophy.

While sitting out his suspension, the Australian hoop missed partnering the seven-year-old when he ran a game third to Debt Collector in that Class 1 race over 1,400m on March 10.

"Blizzard has been ticking over nicely. It's good to be back on him," said Moor after Tuesday's hit-out.

"He's been well placed in his races and he has acclimatised very well. It was not a taxing run and he was come out of it in good order.

"Obviously, the Polytrack is not his preferred surface, and he likes chasing when there is a hot speed. I'm very happy with the way my bloke finished off."

Freedman was also pleased with Blizzard's trial.

With four weeks between runs, Freedman did ask Moor to not let the Hong Kong Group 3 winner loaf around in Tuesday's trial.

"He's fine. We just have to tune him up," said Freedman. "I liked that trial. He is a good-doing horse, and as he is an older horse, we have to put in some work into him to maintain his weight. Yes, it was a good solid trial.

"He'll be taking on the likes of Debt Collector, and the same old suspects in the Chairman's Trophy.

"Dan will be back on and I expect a good run from him."