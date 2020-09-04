Blue Blood wins second trial like a real pro

Remember the name Blue Blood when he makes his debut at Kranji.

Singapore Derby-seeking trainer Shane Baertschiger's newcomer won his trial like a champion yesterday morning.

Out in a flash, he kept streaking further and further away.

It was his second trial win, the first on Aug 13 by 13/4 lengths in 1min 00.49sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Yesterday, it was even more eye-catching.

Blue Blood made his five trial rivals look second-rate as he romped home by a street.

His time was faster, dipping below the one-minute mark, 59.20sec, and that was done without any urging.

"Very, very impressive trial, he has gone to the line under a tight rein. Blue Blood far too good, wins it by about 10 in the end, maybe 12," said racecaller Nicholas Child.

The margin was 10.3 lengths.

On what we've seen, Blue Blood should be hard to beat first time out.