Blue Duchess can make amends

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) URBAN OASIS has a winning chance.

(9) SWEET SPRING is threatening to win and this could well be her time to shine.

(1) ALL THE STARS is battling to win but has been a model of consistency. He can contest the finish.

(2) CINNABAR showed improvement with blinkers last start and is clearly not out of it.

(3) CHAI and (4) IZZY KLOTH make their local debut and must be given respect in this weak field.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

(1) GHALYOON is battling to shed his maiden tag, but can contest the finish again.

There is not much between him and (2) EDO FURIN in a couple of runs, but his last run is best ignored. He should be right there at the finish.

(3) GABREL DE ROCHE is another with a winning chance.

(5) ALL OUT and (9) APPLE MAGIC deserve some respect in their debut in this weak field.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(2) LATERALS FLASH is returning from a break but has a winning chance, if returning fit and well.

(5) DOUBLED OVER ran on well in her latest start. Another with a winning chance.

(3) BIG MYTH is unreliable but could contest the finish.

(4) VIVA LE BLEU is holding form and should fight out the finish.

(7) SHEZA ROCKSTAR showed improvement last time out and could do even better this time.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

An open-looking race.

(1) IMPRESSIVE MASTER did well enough last time out to have a winning chance.

(7) AT THE OPERA, (9) MIGHTY ROCK, (10) SARK and (13) ROYAL PURSUIT have winning chances, too.

(3) PHANTOM ROLLS may have just needed his last run and must be considered.

(4) BLACKBEARD and (5) JURIST need to do a bit more to win but could earn some money.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) PALO ALTO has won five of his last six starts. From pole position, he has to be respected, although it will get tougher for him this time.

(6) BARBERTON SILVER is improving and looking for a hat-trick of wins.

(4) FINLEY HILL usually gives of his best but may be in need of this run returning from a break.

(5) LORD MARSHAL did not show his best on the turf last time out but will do better on this surface.

(8) ARANJUEZ has a place chance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) TOLTEC drops in division but is giving weight away to all his rivals. He deserves respect, though.

(5) DUKE OF CARDS and (6) DUBULA have winning chances and must be considered but it could be stable companion (7) MARMARA SEA who continues on his winning ways, as he is unbeaten on this surface.

(2) INDY ICE has been a disappointment of late but is capable of doing better.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) MIO GRANDE is in good form and should get involved with at the finish again.

(2) MASTERFUL and (3) SPIRIT OF SONG are capable of doing better but it is the other Gavin Smith- trained runner,

(6) REACH FOR THE LINE, who could be the right one in this line-up.

(7) THE PRIVATE and (10) GEOFFREY PALACE could also earn some money in a race like this and deserve some respect.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) BLUE DUCHESS was an unlucky loser in her latest start when slowly away. If she gets a better start and is closer to the pace, she can make amends.

(3) SILVER FOUNTAIN is clearly better than her recent runs would suggest.

(6) ROYAL REWARD showed improvement last time out.

Her stable companion (7) VALERIANA must also be considered.

(9) NEVERLETUGO should be right there at the finish again.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(2) WANGAN MIDNIGHT drops in class after trying his luck in two feature races, so could be the upset material.

(3) VAR'S BOY makes his local debut and does have a winning chance.

(5) CIDER, (6) TOO CUTE, (7) BENEFICIARY, (8) ROYAL CAVALIER and (9) ANGEL BOUQUET are capable of running well in this race.

(1) EXALTATION is unreliable but is clearly not out of it.