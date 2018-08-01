Blue Roller hard to run down1

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(1) PHOTOCOPY is overdue for a maiden win. He will be competitive and should feature prominently on form.

(11) TYRIAN ran with promise in a sprint on debut as a 2yo. He is bred to improve over ground and, with time, is preferred.

(8) DUKE'S DOMAIN and (9) KING WINTER are worth a market check.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

(5) MARGRETHE has shown useful ability from Day 1 and shouldn't be long in leaving the maidens. She makes most appeal on recent form and can make a winning 3yo bow at the expense of (9) TOUCH OF GREEN.

(2) BEAUTIFUL BEAT could pose a threat if building on improved recent efforts.

(6) PRINCESS IRENE is a newcomer. Has been working well.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(4)I KEBANA has made improvement since switching yards and is quickly making up for lost time. She was touched off on handicap debut by a male rival last start and should fare better back against her own sex.

(3) GIMME KATRINA has flattered to deceive on occasion but sports blinkers now, which could eke out improvement.

(1) SILK TRIP and (2) CHINA WOLF have earning potential.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

(1) FOREST PRINCE has slid down the merit ratings to an attractive mark, which has brought about an improvement in his form. He caught the eye in similar contest over 1,000m last start and should have more to offer over this trip.

(7) ASTRAPI finished ahead of the selection that day and should have a say if confirming that improvement.

(3) ICON KING has claims.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) BLUE ROLLER deserves to go one better after four consecutive runner-up finishes over 1,200m and 1,400m. He makes most appeal on form.

(5) CARLAS MAMBO should have no issue going the distance.

(2) METROPOLITAN is likely to improve after a rest during which he was gelded.

(6) JACK SWIFT and (7) LOUIS THE GREAT have claims.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) ROYAL KISS and (2) NERIA can get a look in but have had their chances and appear vulnerable to less-exposed younger rivals (6) DOUBLED OVER, who is bred to improve over this trip, and (7) SPARKELING FIRE.

(10) PRINCESS KIKA should improve going this distance, but lightly-raced (3) SUITE FRANCAISE has the form and pedigree for this trip.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) LOADSHEDDER will strip fitter after an eye-catching comeback run in a better race. With a claiming apprentice up, he should have more to offer.

(2) GYRE edged (3) TSITSIKAMMA DANCE in a recent meeting and both would have come on since.