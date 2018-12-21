Bold Coast set to go one better

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) WINTER TWILIGHT will be at peak fitness and should make a bold bid.

(9) CENSORIOUS is speedy and could get away over the minimum distance which he tries for the first time.

(5) SUNBURST needed his last run and should confirm with (4) PEARL OF SIBERIA, who finished just behind him last time out.

(1) HARTLEYFOUR is running close-up and could get into the mix.

(13) MR WHATSON could win on debut.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) BOLD COAST has finished runner-up in his last two starts and could go one better.

(3) VARIMAX is holding form and should be thereabouts again.

(5) BLUE DIAMOND ROAD has been struggling to crack his next win but hasn't been far behind.

(7) JUDD'S ROCKET will be catching them late.

(10) STREET FLYER has a chance on his latest form.

(8) MANHATTAN COCKTAIL coughed in his last three runs.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(16) VFORVICTOR, a well-bred galloper, caught the eye on debut behind a promising stable companion and, with natural improvement, should go close.

(2) CAT DADDY has useful form and ability. He will be competitive with further progress.

(3) ELUSIVE VICTOR hasshown enough to get a look-in and could have more to offer with blinkers on.

(4) KING OF BRITAIN and (6) TENNESSEE can earn.

Watch newcomer (9) AMAZING SATCHMO.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(10) ARMSTRONG flashed up late after a slow start and, if ridden similarly, the wide draw won't matter.

(4) EUREKA EFFECT will be there going for home and the blinkers could see him fight on.

(13) GOLD LIGHTNING enjoyed the trip last start and merits respect from pole position.

(3) OVER SHARING races as a gelding now and could come on heaps.

(7) THE MAKWAKKERS can earn.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) EARTH HOUR ran well fresh after a break when finishing ahead of (2) KAPEN PRIDE last start. Both should have more to offer over this trip, so can play a role.

(5) LOVE HAPPENS should enjoy the extra trip too and, on current form, must rate as the one to beat.

(7) MAN ABOUT TOWN and (8) WAITING FOR RAIN have earning potential.

(1) MAC DE LAGO has a shout with 4kg off.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) PERFECT TIGRESS is in form and should make a bold bid.

(4) VI VA PI PA drops in class now and could make her presence felt.

(1) HIGH SEAS BEAUTY is back over a preferred trip but needs to be in the right mood.

(9) TRICIA (running close-up), (5) AMANIKA (claims 4kg), (7) ELBI (needed last start), (8) WESTERN DANCE (peak run) and (6) LA LINEA (can do better) are capable of earning.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) DAY TRIP and (3) COUNT DUBUCKS could fight out the finish if building on improved recent efforts over this trip.

(2) YOLTA may improve over this distance and with a comeback run under her belt.

(4) DREAM A DREAM, well-related (7) BIG SUZE and (8) CHESTNUT LEGACY could play a minor role.

(11) MORE THAN A DIME and (13) WHEN AND HOW have scope for improvement.

RACE 8 (1,160M)

(2) REGAL GRADUATION is running well and should be in the shake-up again.

(7) COLOUR OF LIGHT is returning to form now and should be thereabouts.

(1) NAUTIC SPIRIT needed her last outing and comes into the reckoning.

Stable mates (8) LAST GIRL STANDING, (5) TWELVE OAKS and (9) LAST CHIRP are worth watching.

Look for improvement from (4) NINJARA with a 4kg claim.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(2) MERKABA has been costly to follow and is overdue for a maiden win after several close-up finishes. She can confirm form with (6) MAGIC MOUNTAIN despite a wide draw.

(3) EPIC STORM improved with blinkers last start and will be competitive with further progress.

(4) WALDORF ASTORIA could have more to offer over this trip, so warrants respect.

(13) OVER TAKING has claims too.

RACE 10 (2,400M)

(6) WONDEROUS CLIMBER is loving the longer distances and a hat-trick is on the card. (4) ARTE can never be ignored over staying trips.

(5) PARISIENNE CHIC was a length in front of her last time out but is 1.5kg worse off.

(3) TENDRE shouldn't be far off them.

(2) AMERICAN INDIAN loved the marathon trip but appears moody.

(7) HIGHLANDER could prove best of the rest.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(1) STAR IN THE SKY ran well on her local debut over a shorter trip and the step-up to this distance should see perform in a better light.

(2) SUMMER MOON has beaten (5) DEPECHE and, in current form, should be competitive, though the latter is weighted to turn the tables.

(4) VILETTE and (8) FLASH FIRE have the form to be competitive.

(6) TATTOOED ROCKET could improve over this trip.

RACE 12 (2,000M)

(4) ATYAAB and (5) SAMURAI WARRIOR have similar form. They come from the Dingaans Handicap form which has been franked, where they finished together and both are having their third run after a rest.

(6) POPSICLE TOES is highly thought of and has plenty of improvement to come.

(2) AFRICA'S GOLD will be having his peak run and could get into the money.

(1) GLIDER PILOT could need it.

RACE 13 (1,800M)

Strong front-runner (3) BOSPHORUS beat (6) VOLCANIC SUNSET by 3.75 lengths, for which he has been penalised 4kg. At this track, it could be enough to turn it around.

Lightly-raced (4) POWERED BEAUTY comes off a rest but has ability and any support must be respected.

Look for an improved run from (1) DEFY GRAVITY with a 4kg claim. Others are looking to upset.