Bold Matador looks all set to make amends

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) GOLDEN SPIRAL is running well and could escape the maidens.

Many are looking to improve, including (8) AIDEEN who wasn't disgraced over shorter on debut.

(3) READYSETGLO comes off a break and could find earlier form.

(2) CAPE ASH is improving but appears held by (1) GOLDEN SPIRAL.

(4) SAIL DE LAGO and (6) SWEET TAFIA can do better.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(11) SUSPICIOUS MINDS found no support on debut but wasn't disgraced. He should be looking for further but could win it. Watch how the betting goes.

(1) EL SERENO has ability but has issues too, if problem free could take honours.

(9) SELL HIGH races as a gelding now after a rest and could come on heaps.

(2) OH YEAH disappointed in Kimberley last time but has a chance on his penultimate.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) BOLD MATADOR was narrowly beaten last time out and could get there now. Make him your banker.

(8) HIDDEN BLUE found solid support on debut but raced green - Muzi got off and is aboard other inmate (4) WESTERN OASIS.

(2) WINTER TWILIGHT, (3) SILVER HUB (blinkers improved), (5) CATEGORY FOUR and (10) RACING MAN (blinkers on now) need to make up a few lengths. Watch the many first-timers.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(4) DESERT KITTEN was not striding out when favourite last time. If problem-free, could make amends.

(1) BRITANNIA QUEEN has been doing nicely and could grab a winning lead.

(9) ALLYOUNEEDISLOVE was coughing when not disgraced on debut - respect.

(2) MISS SAMURAI and (3) MIDNIGHT TOP could place.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) CERTIFIABLE and stablemate (5) LAST GIRL STANDING as well as (3) CHANGING SEASONS and (4) WHITEHAVEN look the pick on the available form. Watch how the betting goes.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(4) KIRKCONNEL LASS improved with Sherman up and gets the nod.

(1) SEATTLE TANGO has a hefty 61.5kg to shoulder but should give a good account of himself.

(5) ELUSIVE BUTTERFLY runs runs for Ryan.

(3) BOUNDLESS DEEP impressed in his maiden victory and could go on.

(2 )TRICIA is holding form and cannot be ignored.

(6) LADY LEXINGTON is a dark horse in the field and can upset all calculations.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) HORACE dug down deep to get up and snatch victory last time and has more to come.

(9) YER-MAAN is racing like a youngster and could record a baker's dozen.

(8) CORRIDO has a definite chance if doesn't give away too much start.

(3) TENDRE drops in distance and could get into the reckoning.

(10) SUPA MUFTI is holding form and could pick up another cheque.