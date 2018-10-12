Bold Thruster all fired up

Bold Thruster, one of the season's exciting finds, worked up a storm at the trials at Kranji yesterday morning, winning with plenty of authority.

This was despite the fact that the Shane Baertschiger-trained three-year-old missed the start and gave his seven rivals a big headstart.

The handsome black Australian-bred pulled his way up on the far side and was already about three lengths in front on settling down in the 1,000m trial on the Polytrack.

With jockey John Powell just keeping his hands on the steering wheel, Bold Thruster streaked away to lead by five lengths at the 600m mark and was well clear on straightening.

Many would have thought he would come back to the field after spending so much petrol after his tardy beginning but Bold Thruster went off like a race car without brakes. At the post, he won by three lengths in a good time of 1min 00.28sec.

Bold Thruster has drawn attention to his capability with three swift wins after his debut fifth. He clocked below 1min 10sec in all his three successes over the 1,200m on turf.

We wait with bated breath for his return to racing.